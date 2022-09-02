Pedophile suspect in Delphi murders complains he’s having a ‘hard time’ in jail

Advertisement

Kegan Kline is being held in Miami jail on unrelated child porn charges – but he’s complaining he’s ‘hungry’ and having a ‘hard’ time behind bars

The pedophile suspect of the Delphi murders is behind bars complaining about having a “hard time”, demanding money for interviews and asking for graphic sexual favors from women who write letters to him.

Kegan Kline, 28, is in custody on charges of child pornography unrelated to the murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, two friends who were murdered in 2017 after walking across a disused train line.

For years, the case was unsolved, but investigators are following the theory the couple spoke to Kline — a well-known catfish who used a male model’s photos to entice young girls to meet him for sex.

He lived not far from where the girls’ bodies were found in February 2017.

In a flurry of activity this week, Indiana police sought custody of Kline from Miami, where he was being held. They also searched a river near his home.

It’s not clear what they were looking for. Police have never released how exactly the girls died, but a search warrant previously revealed that they had lost “large amounts” of blood.

podcast The murder sheet revealed this week that Kline is now demanding money for interviews from prison, asking women who write to him for sexual favors.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were murdered in 2017 after walking on a disused train line

Police are now searching the Wabash River in Peru, Indiana, just two miles from Kline’s home

A timeline of the investigation into the girls’ murder and how Kline got involved. He lived just 40 miles from where the girls disappeared, and was under investigation for possession of child pornography. He was 22 at the time and had used a male model’s photos on an Instagram account of a catfish to lure young girls into meeting him for sex.

He had asked reporter Aine Caine and attorney Kevin Greenlee, who hosts the podcast, for $400 in exchange for an hour-long interview about the murders.

He did not deny his involvement or make any confessions, but instead complained to them that he was having a “hard time” and “hungry”.

I’m having a hard enough time. My lawyer advised me not to answer anyone’s questions…but I will answer a few – just not for free

In a text, he said, “I’m having a hard enough time. My lawyer advised me not to answer anyone’s questions.’

He later agreed, ‘How many questions do you want to ask? I will answer a few, but not for free. Everyone makes money with my name and I sit here hungry without anything.’

He later demanded “$300 for his commissioner” and another $100 to put on his prison phone to facilitate texting.

The podcast hosts then revealed that they had heard of women who interacted with Kline in prison and who they were openly sexual with.

Footage on the girls’ phones showed a man following them along the train tracks they were walking on. One can hear him say, “Boys, down the hill.” The police suspect he is the murderer

A photo of the Monon High Bridge Trail the girls posted on social media before their disappearance

Indiana State Police have not confirmed that the Wasbash River search is linked to the murders

This was the last Snapchat post Libby made on the day of her murder at 2:07 PM in 2017

He asked one if she would let him masturbate via FaceTime for her. He made even more explicit remarks to another.

Kegan is still being held in Miami on child pornography charges. He has never been charged in connection with the murders of Libby and Abi, which remain unsolved five years later.

Last year it was revealed that he was behind an Instagram catfish account that went by the name Anthony Shots, and that the Indiana State Police believed that Abi and Libby communicated with the account not long before they died.

The police have always withheld important information about how the girls died in an effort to protect their investigation into finding the killer.

They never revealed how the girls died, nor did they reveal the full contents of a video filmed by the girls on their phones in the moments before they were killed.

The only detail from that video that has emerged is that the man walking up to them whispered “down the hill” to them as he approached.

Indiana state police will not be consulted about what prompted them to search the river in the past two weeks, or when was the last time the girls communicated with Kline.