Pediatrician, 60, found unresponsive with throat slashed and multiple stab wounds inside an NYC park

Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, from the Bronx, was found in Marcus Garvey Park with his throat slashed and multiple stab wounds

Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, of the Bronx, was found shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in Marcus Garvey Park near the 120th Street and Madison Avenue stairwell.

Authorities pronounced him dead around 3 a.m.

Police have not provided any further information about the grisly crime scene and the “investigation is ongoing.” No arrests have been made.

There are no cameras in the 20-acre park and police are looking for video of him entering the park, a source told the NYDN.

Police are also trying to determine whether he entered the park alone or with another person.

The park is known for its drug problem and prostitution.

Crime in New York City has risen significantly in recent years, with an overall crime increase of 24 percent as of December 11.

Assaults, rapes and robberies have increased by almost eight percent to 27.65 percent, while murder is as high as 11.4 percent.

