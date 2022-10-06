Pedestrian uproar: New billboards in Sydney positioned in the middle of footpaths

Pedestrians in the country’s biggest city are reeling at being forced to walk ‘in single file’ because of new advertising signs placed in the middle of footpaths.

The new billboards, referred to as ‘communication pylons’, are part of an effort to modernize the streets of Sydney and provide advertising revenue for the council.

But many pedestrians complained about the height and length of the billboards, which have popped up across the CBD, Surry Hills and Potts Point.

Pedestrians in Sydney, NSW, have been left fuming and forced to walk ‘in single file’ due to new advertising signs placed in the middle of footpaths (pictured)

These new signs replaced older telephone box mounted advertising panels that had been around for 20 years or more.

Sydney’s Lord Mayor, Clover Moore, shared her thoughts on their new works through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

‘In June 2020, [City of Sydney] Council unanimously decided to award QMS Media a ten-year contract, securing more revenue for the city and a complete renewal of street furniture,’ she wrote in the statement.

‘The total value of the contract to the city is up to $450 million, which includes ongoing maintenance such as cleaning and repairing the infrastructure and of course the advertising revenue.

“This is an important revenue stream for the city that helps fund our extensive capital works, social and environmental programs while keeping rates among the lowest in the metropolitan area.”

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore (pictured walking dogs across the new rainbow crossing at Taylor Square in Sydney, 2019) shared her thoughts on their new works in an Instagram post on Wednesday

After an attempt by JCDecaux to sell the city’s 20-year-old advertising furniture for $50 million, the offer was rejected after failing to meet the current requirements of the Disability Discrimination Act.

The City of Sydney then made the decision to accept QMS’s bid for the new billboards.

Ms Moore said: ‘The City’s Design Advisory Panel spent months working with QMS on the new designs to achieve a modern look and ensure compliance with current design standards and accessibility requirements, such as better sight lines for buses and wheelchair access.

‘The vast majority of these panels have been installed in the same location and are the same width as the old telephone box billboards.

‘Yes, they are quite large and in some places – as was the case with the old telephone mounted panels – you may have to go in single file.’

The Lord Mayor’s speech attracted considerable criticism from the public.

‘I had to push my pram out into the street to get around one of your new ‘communication masts’. I don’t see how this improves accessibility or how this meets the Disability Discrimination Act. I would hate to be in a wheelchair maneuvering the CBD now. I emailed the council and never received a reply,’ one user said.

Another commented: ‘The irony that these billboards have adverts claiming they will increase accessibility for residents… They block half the footpath at points. For what? So the city of Sydney can profit from advertising revenue? Not to mention they are an eyesore. Love your work Lord Mayor but this is a (ugly) mistake.’

A third said: ‘They are dangerously large and take up far too much precious foot traffic space, especially when I am forced to walk around one so close to the incoming buses and taxis. I think some kind of holographic alternative that you can walk straight through is the solution.’

“Yes, they are quite large and in some places – as was the case with the old telephone-mounted panels – you may have to walk in single file,” Ms Moore said in her post (pictured, the new billboards in Sydney)

Ms Moore said the City of Sydney had worked to ensure the displays were compatible and placed in accordance with the city’s street furniture placement guidelines.

“The location of all bus shelters, communications masts, kiosks and automated public toilets was subject to the development application process which included public consultation with a decision made by the independent local planning panel,” she said.

‘Handling the city’s needs is a constant negotiation. Some benefits require trade-offs.’

Ms Moore added: “I assure you that you are listening and responding to your feedback regarding the furniture upgrades and I hope you understand the value of this contract to our work in delivering a great place to live, visit and work.”