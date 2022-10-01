Pedestrian in Melbourne walks on the middle of a single lane road blocking traffic

Some online said the man may be deaf, while others thought he was drunk

The shocking video shows a man constantly being pushed by a car but not moving

Man who blocked the middle of the road is tackled to the ground by a pedestrian

A shocking video shows a man walking in front of a speeding car with no regard for his own safety before being knocked to the ground by a bystander.

The incident took place in Melbourne, where the man was seen walking in the middle of a single lane road, unfazed by the driver of the car behind him furiously beeping at him to move out of the way.

One pedestrian became enraged by the pedestrian’s actions, jumping at the man and knocking him to the ground from behind.

The attacker shouted at the oblivious man to ‘F*** off the road’.

“Have some damn respect, yeah… He’s beeping for you to get the hell out of the way.”

A shocking video shows a man walking in front of a car with no regard for his own safety as the car behind honked for him to move before being knocked to the ground by a bystander

One pedestrian became enraged by the pedestrian’s actions, jumping at the man and knocking him to the ground from behind. The attacker told the oblivious man to ‘F*** out of the way’. ‘Have some damn respect yeah.. He’s beeping for you to get the hell out of the way’

The man was blocked from the oncoming car and appeared to indicate that he was deaf and could not hear the beep.

Many social media users didn’t buy the excuse, saying ‘deaf people have all the more reason not to walk in the middle of the road and they know it’.

“I think the world would be a better place if it was legal to punch certain people in the face,” one user commented.

“Think he owns the world,” said another.

‘Don’t care if he’s actually deaf. If you who are entitled or ignorant of your surrounding cause of your disability, you deserve a beating,’ wrote a third.

Yet some users instead insisted that the attacker was at fault, believing the man must have been drunk.

Daily Mail Australia does not claim that the man was either deaf or drunk.

‘Show some mercy and get him off the street! A little slap, ok, but a full blown tackle? Come on,’ one user commented.

“No one thinks it’s too aggressive to push him like that?” wrote another.

“He’s probably drunk, can’t even walk in a straight line, a guy who tackled him like that did wrong, a guy could be badly hurt,” said a third.