Peculiar giant radio galaxy GRG-J223301+131502 investigated by researchers

LOFAR radio image of GRG-J2233+1315 on 144 MHz. Credit: Dabhade et al, 2022

An international team of astronomers has made radio and optical observations of a curious giant radio galaxy known as GRG-J223301+131502. The results of the observation campaign shed more light on the properties of this galaxy and have revealed its exceptional jet structure. The findings are reported in a paper published Sept. 26 on arXiv.org.

The so-called giant radio galaxies (GRGs) are radio galaxies with a total projected linear length of more than 2.3 million light-years. They are rare objects grown in low-density environments. In general, GRGs are important for astronomers to study the formation and evolution of radio sources.

About a thousand GRGs have been detected so far, only ten of which are larger than 10 million light-years. The largest is J1420-0545 – with a projected correct length of about 16 million light-years. Therefore, GRGs, as well as the rest of the megaparsec-scale radio galaxies, are believed to be the largest single-galaxy phenomena in the universe.

With a redshift of 0.093, GRG-J223301+131502 (GRG-J2233+131502 for short) is a giant radio galaxy first identified in 2017 as part of the Search and Analysis of GRGs with Associated Nuclei (SAGAN) project. It has a total projected linear size of nearly 5.57 million light-years and is hosted by SDSSJ223301.30+131502.5 – an S0-a-type galaxy displaying a large diffuse stellar halo.

Previous studies of GRG-J2233+1315 have shown that this galaxy is in a dense cluster environment, which contrasts with current theories that GRGs are usually in a sparse environment. To verify this, a group of astronomers led by Pratik Dabhade of Sorbonne University in Paris, France, conducted deep multi-frequency radio observations of GRG-J2233+1315 with the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) and Low-Frequency Array. (LOFAR), as well as spectroscopic observations using the William Herschel Telescope (WHT).

The deep, high-resolution radio images revealed a massive fighter jet, about 772,000 light-years across, emanating from the radio core of GRG-J2233+1315 and causing a “kink” some 326,000 light-years across. The images also show that the Milky Way has lobes with no prominent hot spots and is very similar to a barbell, which is why the researchers named GRG-J2233+1315 the Barbell GRG. These detected lobes were found to have a magnetic field strength of about 5 µG and spectral ages between 110 and 200 million years.

The observations showed that the Barbell GRG has a redshift of about 0.99 and that its linear size is larger than previously thought – nearly 6 million light-years. The results indicate that the host galaxy has a relatively low star formation rate – at a level of about 0.001 solar masses per year.

Summarizing the results, the authors of the article underlined the importance of their findings for future studies.

“The discovery of the ∼100 kpc ‘buckling’ structure from our study provides a unique opportunity to test different MHDs [magnetohydrodynamic] models at large scales…. This GRG with two-sided, large-scale jets with a kink and diffuse outer lobes located in a cluster environment provides an opportunity to explore the structure and growth of GRGs in different environments,” the researchers concluded.

More information:
Pratik Dabhade et al, Barbell-shaped giant radio galaxy with ~100 kpc kink in the jet. arXiv:2209.13059v1 [astro-ph.GA], arxiv.org/abs/2209.13059

