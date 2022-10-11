Pearce still ‘astounded’ Lingard rejected West Ham as Forest struggles continue

Jesse Lingard has lost his drive since he came to Nottingham Forest on a free transfer this summer.

That is the view of former Premier League striker Darren Bent with the former Manchester United midfielder struggling to take the field at his new club.

Getty Lingard has yet to score or provide an assist this season

The 29-year-old was an unused substitute when Forest drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Monday, breaking a streak of five consecutive defeats.

Lingard has made six Premier League starts, out of a possible nine, for 496 minutes of playing time, but has yet to score or assist.

There was some surprise that he even joined Forest and seemingly turned down a move to West Ham.

He had such a brilliant six months with the Hammers that he nearly forced himself into England’s Euro 2020 squad with nine goals and four assists in 16 games.

Now Bent feels that Lingard needs to rediscover his motivation.

He told talkSPORT: “If you look at Jesse Lingard and what he did at West Ham, the intensity was there, but he played almost like he had a point to prove.

Getty Lingard can earn up to £120,000 a week from add-ons

“There’s a lot of that intensity left. He’s in Nottingham Forest for the season now and I don’t see that same drive.

“We know he has great qualities, great skills, can score and score goals, but alas [manager] Steve Cooper is still trying to fit him in.

“He played on the left, tried him at number 10, but I think that comes from Jesse. I understand he has the contract and knows exactly where he will be.

“Maybe he is not the focus of the World Cup because he knows he has no chance of getting there, but he has to find his own motivation.”

Getty Lingard turned down a reported £127,000 a week at West Ham

Stuart Pearce was a coach at West Ham when Lingard was there and admitted he was stunned not to return.

The former Nottingham Forest player and manager told talkSPORT Breakfast: “When he came and joined us, his physical levels were fantastic. He is a good example as an athlete and can move well on the field.

“But in everything else he had done, he was a perfect fit for West Ham when he came to us.

“Because of his form and the goals he scored, I’m not sure if he ever scored that many goals in a short time. I think he got nine or ten in half a season.

“You decide where you go and where not. I’m on the outside of West Ham now, but I’m still pretty amazed [he didn’t go back].

“If it were me, I’d be desperate to return.”