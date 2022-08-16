Peaky Blinders is the most watched show on iPlayer this year, outdoing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

<!–

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert attracted more viewers than the FA Cup final and the Eurovision Song Contest on the BBC’s iPlayer – which posted record numbers for the first half of this year.

The streaming service was boosted by broadcasting TV dramas and live events, with the Platinum Party at the Palace – featuring performances by Diana Ross, Rod Stewart and Queen – being streamed more than three million times.

It placed third in the top ten most-watched shows, but was beaten by an episode of the latest series Peaky Blinders, which received more than four million streams.

An episode of the final season of the legal drama The Split came in second with 3.7 million streams.

Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy (pictured), was the most watched show on BBC iPlayer this year

In addition to the anniversary concert, there were three other live events in the top ten: coverage of the Glastonbury festival on Saturday, viewed 2.9 million times; the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea had 2.7 million streams; and the Eurovision Song Contest had 2.4 million.

In the three months from April to June, programs were streamed 1.6 billion times.

In the six months between January and June, there were 140 million more streams than in the same period last year.

Dan McGolpin, of BBC iPlayer, said the third quarter got off to a good start with record audiences for the Women’s Euros and Wimbledon. We are well on track for iPlayer’s best year yet.”

Glastonbury festival was the best performing box set on iPlayer with nearly 36 million streams.

The other shows in the top five box sets were The Split, Silent Witness, Peaky Blinders and Masterchef.

Wimbledon received 18 million streams in June and 53.8 million for the tournament overall.

EastEnders, which is not included in the top ten box sets, received 83 million streams over the three-month period.

Mr McGolpin added: “It’s fantastic to see our comprehensive Glastonbury coverage come out on top for viewers with nearly 40 million streams and there were other events that also brought the nation together, the unforgettable Platinum Party in the palace, Liverpool’s nail-biting victory on penalties in the FA Cup final and Sam Ryder who took the UK’s best performance in two decades in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Millions of people watched the latest series of beloved drama series Peaky Blinders, Killing Eve and The Split on BBC iPlayer and millions watched branded news series Sherwood, Conversations with Friends and the comedy series Here We Go.”