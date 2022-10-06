‘Peak District Panther’ has been seen by TWO other campers in the past year

A wild camper who heard a bloodcurdling growl from his tent in the Peak District is now ‘certain it was a big cat’ after a teenager shared footage of a ‘panther’ attacking a sheep in the same area.

Josh Williams, 17, had spent the night wild camping with a friend in the British countryside when they saw what looked like a panther standing over a sheep in the distance.

Panthers are most commonly found in the humid tropical forests of Asia and Africa, but the teenager said he saw the big cat walking from Mermaid’s Pool in Derbyshire.

Now two others have come forward to confirm his story.

Even before Josh shared the footage, Youtuber Novice Wildcamper shared a video revealing he had heard a large cat growling from his tent – also in the Peak District.

At the time he said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve heard. Not sure if the camera caught it… God knows what it is.

‘It’s a rather strange, guttural sound.’

After sharing the video, he wrote: ‘There have been sightings all around of big cats but no real evidence. The other sound was certainly eerie.’

The video attracted hundreds of responses, including one from someone who claims to have grown up around cougars and worked in a zoo.

“I’ve heard the sounds that lions, leopards and tigers make, it was definitely a big cat,” he said.

‘The guttural sound was definitely a big cat… the other sound wasn’t a big cat or deer or dog though… it sounded much further away.’

After coming across Josh’s footage, he is certain that he himself had a close encounter with the big cat.

Tracy-Jane Fielding, from Glossop, believes she also saw a big cat in the Peaks District while camping in October 2021.

‘It was terrifying when I heard it. I quickly looked out of my caravan window and because we have light outside I could see that it was a large black feral cat. It was different from a dog because it had a long, flowing tail,” she said Derbyshire Times.

‘I had heard the noise and screeching of the animal it had eaten and I was trying to identify it – I think it was a white-feathered barn owl. It did this jump and tumble, it roared, and then there was a terrible scream for dear life as the owl tried to get away.’

Mrs Fielding claims she froze and was unable to get a picture quickly enough before the beast turned and ran out of sight.

After seeing the footage shared by Josh, Mrs Fielding is now certain she saw a black panther.

Sharing his supposed sighting of the panther, Josh revealed that it sounded like it was feasting on the carcass of another animal.

Josh said he was convinced the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther, but he couldn’t be sure what it was they were seeing.

He said: ‘We were both confused when we first saw it… it appeared to have a long black tail so it was definitely not a sheep.’

The two teenagers tried to attract the animal’s attention to get a better look at its face, but they were also concerned for their own safety.

The video has attracted criticism from people arguing against the notion that it is a panther. Some have said it’s probably nothing more than a plastic bag blowing in the wind, while others have suggested it could be a cow or a calf.

Rick Minter, host of the Big Cat Conversations podcast, told MailOnline that the footage appears to be a ‘panther-sized cat over prey’.

‘It is not as clear as we would like… [but] to me, the footage supports the report of the two witnesses,” he said.

Minter suggested that if it is in fact a big cat, it is probably a black or melanistic leopard.

He said a listener of his podcast lives locally in the Peak District and went to the scene that was in the film where they found a ram carcass with a black head.

“Big cats resembling black leopards have been reported in the UK for decades,” he noted.

‘Most reports seem consistent and dogs and horses react with the witness in many of the cases. These cats are stealthy and sneaky, and as ambush predators they are more active at dawn, dusk and night.’

Minter said sightings suggest the big cats likely breed in the area after legislation in 1976 making it more difficult to keep such pets sparked “trophy pet releases” into the wild.

Josh said even he and his friend were in doubt about what they had seen on the long drive home.

‘But then it also begs the question, what the hell is that?’ he said.

‘I showed the video to my university teacher and friends to make sure I wasn’t going crazy and they were all in disbelief.

‘I was glad I managed to capture it on video after the event unfolded as I knew no one would believe me if I told them I had seen a panther in the Peak District the first time I went on camping.’

