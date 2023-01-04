PD: Adam’s traffic controls catch over 100 bags of heroin

Adams, Mass. (NEWS10) – Early Wednesday morning, Adams police stopped a car on Howland Avenue for allegedly malfunctioning equipment. As they approached the car, officers saw the driver grab their waistband, according to an online statement.

The driver, who has not been named by police, was then asked to get out of the car. Hidden in their waistbands, police allege, were more than 40 grams of cocaine and more than 100 bags of heroin.

Driving a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license

Defective equipment

Trade in cocaine

Possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute

They will be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court at a later date. Further information was not immediately available.