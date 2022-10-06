PCB’s women’s T20 league to run alongside PSL 2023

The PCB has announced the launch of the women’s T20 competition, with the first edition set to take place alongside next year’s PSL. There will be 12 matches played, all in Rawalpindi, with the final on March 18, 2023, the day before the final of the Pakistan Super League. The league will consist of four teams, with 18 players per side, including six foreign players.

“I am delighted to announce the women’s competition,” said PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. “This league will attract young female cricketers to this great sport and help our current players further improve their skills when they can share dugouts with the foreign players. To increase the coverage and promotion of this initiative, some of the matches precede the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 matches.

“This event fits in with our strategy to make Pakistan a stronger cricket country across all sizes and genders. We are not only creating attractive brands to strengthen our cricket economy, but also provide career opportunities to our female cricketers through this tournament. will participate in high-pressure events, the more they will learn.”

Ramiz has been a supporter of a women’s T20 competition since he held the presidency, tempted to get India to host Asia’s first T20 women’s competition as a consistent theme among his stated goals. India has held the Women’s T20 Challenge since 2018 but has yet to host a franchise-based women’s competition similar to the Indian Premier League. The inaugural edition of the IPL for women is also scheduled for March 2023, dates have yet to be announced.

That means there could theoretically be a clash between the women’s IPL and the women’s T20 competition in Pakistan, potentially affecting Pakistan’s foreign options for the competition.

Ramiz had told ESPNcricinfo earlier this year that the PCB was looking for a PSL for women in the January-February period. At the time, Pakistan only had 12 centrally contracted female cricketers, but that has since increased to 20. Pakistan still needs 28 local players for the league, meaning they have to dig deep into their reserves for local talent, and are likely turning to players who entered the national Under-19 tournament in August to make up the shortfall.