PCB’s women’s T20 league to run alongside PSL 2023
The PCB has announced the launch of the women’s T20 competition, with the first edition set to take place alongside next year’s PSL. There will be 12 matches played, all in Rawalpindi, with the final on March 18, 2023, the day before the final of the Pakistan Super League. The league will consist of four teams, with 18 players per side, including six foreign players.
“This event fits in with our strategy to make Pakistan a stronger cricket country across all sizes and genders. We are not only creating attractive brands to strengthen our cricket economy, but also provide career opportunities to our female cricketers through this tournament. will participate in high-pressure events, the more they will learn.”
That means there could theoretically be a clash between the women’s IPL and the women’s T20 competition in Pakistan, potentially affecting Pakistan’s foreign options for the competition.
“There’s a lot of traction and a lot of takers for it,” Ramiz had said at the time. “Pakistan women’s cricket has a lot to improve on, and that will only happen if we provide them with an environment where they can earn money and share the dugout with world-class players. We are also thinking about establishing first-class women’s teams and developing pairing them with provincial teams.”