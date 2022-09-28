PCB concerned over growing Indian investment in overseas T20 leagues

The PCB is concerned that the growth of Indian investment in franchise T20 leagues could exclude their players from opportunities to develop abroad.

The auction for the inaugural SA20 – in which all six teams were bought by IPL franchise owners – took place last week and not a single Pakistani player was present. In the UAE’s new ILT20, five of the six teams are owned by India and the only Pakistani player involved, Azam Khan, has been signed by American Desert Vipers.

Pakistani players are not allowed to officially represent these teams and promises from the Future Tours program – they will play home games against New Zealand and the West Indies in early 2023 – would limit the involvement of leading internationals anyway.

However, the recent surge in the number of franchises owned by Indian investors worldwide has prompted Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the PCB, to share his concerns with his counterparts about the prospect of Pakistani players being denied the opportunity to play all over the world. world to play.

There have also been preliminary discussions with other boards to discuss the possibility of reciprocal understanding regarding No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), where other boards could release their players to appear in the PSL in exchange for the PCB allowing NOCs to play in other leagues.

Two Pakistani players have represented an Indian-owned franchise in the recent past: Azam plays for Barbados Royals (owned by Rajasthan Royals’ Manoj Badale) in the ongoing CPL, while Fatima Sana represented their women’s team earlier this year. Others, including Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hasnain, have previously played for Trinbago Knight Riders, owned by the Red Chillies Entertainment consortium, which also owns Kolkata Knight Riders.

But Pakistan’s players have not been involved in the IPL since its inaugural season in 2008 and there is no prospect of that changing in the near future, despite the positive relationship between Ramiz and Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI chairman. A change of position would likely require a significant geopolitical shift.

“I feel for them,” said Moeen Ali, the England captain. “They’re probably missing out on a lot of money financially because they’re such good players. It’s obviously political and all that stuff – it’s often not black and white. It’s sad because they’re such good players and they would just add to the standard of cricket.”

The rise of the SA20 and the ILT20 could also have a major impact on the PSL. While the leagues don’t clash directly with the PSL, player salaries are significant – especially in the UAE, where leading foreign players can earn up to $450,000.

The depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar is another major challenge for the PSL as foreign players’ salaries are paid in dollars. As a result, players earning the same salary in 2022 and 2023 could cost the league significantly more money in real terms.