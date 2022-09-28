PCB concerned over growing Indian investment in overseas T20 leagues
The PCB is concerned that the growth of Indian investment in franchise T20 leagues could exclude their players from opportunities to develop abroad.
Pakistani players are not allowed to officially represent these teams and promises from the Future Tours program – they will play home games against New Zealand and the West Indies in early 2023 – would limit the involvement of leading internationals anyway.
There have also been preliminary discussions with other boards to discuss the possibility of reciprocal understanding regarding No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), where other boards could release their players to appear in the PSL in exchange for the PCB allowing NOCs to play in other leagues.
The rise of the SA20 and the ILT20 could also have a major impact on the PSL. While the leagues don’t clash directly with the PSL, player salaries are significant – especially in the UAE, where leading foreign players can earn up to $450,000.
The depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar is another major challenge for the PSL as foreign players’ salaries are paid in dollars. As a result, players earning the same salary in 2022 and 2023 could cost the league significantly more money in real terms.
While the PCB is optimistic that a number of leading foreign players will still be involved with the PSL next year, they are seen as the “garnish” that will be added to a thriving pool of local talent: Pakistan does not play international cricket during the PSLs March window so that their leading players are fully available.