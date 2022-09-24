PCB announces increment in retainer and match fee of domestic players

The PCB has announced an increase in its domestic players’ retention and match fee across all formats and levels for the 2022-23 season.

As per the new financial model, a player featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will now get a match fee of PKR 100,000 as opposed to the earlier PKR 60,000. Those playing the whiteball tournaments – Pakistan Cup and National T20 – will now earn PKR 60,000 per game. match instead of PKR 40,000.

The non-playing members of a squad will get PKR 40,000 and PKR 20,000 per match in red and white ball cricket respectively.

Pakistan’s domestic season started on 30 August with the National T20; those who participated did so without a contract. ESPNcricinfo understands that the PCB’s domestic and high-performance center was waiting for the Board of Governors (BoG) to approve the new model. Those who have played in the National T20 will get their match fee as per the new structure.

In total, the PCB will offer contracts to 192 players across five categories. Fifteen players will be in category A+, 35 in category A, 48 in category B, 70 in category C and 24 in category D. The board has not yet published the names of the contracted players.

PCB domestic holders for the 2022-23 season•ESPNcricinfo Ltd

“Domestic cricket is the backbone of Pakistan cricket and we need to continue to invest in it to make it a stronger and more attractive brand,” Nadeem Khan, the High Performance director, said in a press release. “In this regard, I am grateful to the BoG for supporting and endorsing the management’s recommendations. I am confident that these new financial incentives will bring forward our domestic cricket and help the PCB further reduce the gap to international cricket.

“The caps and match fees have been increased to motivate and inspire cricketers to work harder throughout the year to maintain the required and expected level of fitness and form which forms the basis of retaining places on the contract list. Moreover, the new incentives will also encourage them to prefer our tournament over foreign leagues. It is unnecessary to remind everyone that PCB domestic events are a pathway to selection in the national side.”

By 2019, the PCB had done away with its traditional regional and divisional team model and narrowed the national pipeline to six association teams representing all six provinces of the country. This resulted in over 120 players missing out on playing domestic cricket.

Currently the number of active domestic players is 192 with six elite and six second XI teams each having 16 players. Previously it was over 300.

The PCB insisted that with its new financial model, a domestic player can earn much more than what he earned earlier. After the latest increase, if a player in the A+ category plays all the matches of the season, including the finals, he can earn PKR 6.1 million. The corresponding figure for a player in the D category will be PKR 4.3 million.

Earlier this year, the PCB brought several changes to the domestic structure for the 2022-23 season, which will see 187 matches played across formats over five months. The season ends in the first week of January, unlike in the past when it extended into March.