PayPal is DOWN: Payment platform crashes for thousands of users around the world

It is one of the most popular digital payment services in the world.

But it now appears that PayPal has now gone under in a crash that is affecting thousands of users around the world.

While the company has not yet commented on the cause, reports from Down Detector show outages as of 11:20 GMT.

As of midday today, more than 6,000 PayPal users reported that they were unable to access the service.

Nearly 90 percent of reported issues on Down Detector say customers are unable to log in.

This unexpected issue led to widespread hacking of the site as users lost access to their accounts.

On social media, angry customers rushed to express their frustrations over the disruption.

“It seems like PayPal is going through a complete crisis as no one can log in or get through through their call center,” one commenter wrote on X.

The problems appeared to start shortly after 11am GMT when customers started reporting problems.

The number of reports rose quickly, reaching more than 6,000 from around the world just an hour later.

On social media, customers reported that they were unable to log into their PayPal accounts via the mobile app or website.

On The message ‘Please check your details and try again’ keeps appearing.’

Unable to use the essential service, some concerned PayPal users were concerned that the site may have fallen victim to a cyber attack.

One customer wrote on X: ‘Has PayPal been hacked? Access is not possible for many of us…’

“I thought my PayPal was hacked or something, but it turns out it doesn’t work for everyone,” one commenter added.

While another added: ‘The PayPal outage left me convinced my account had been hacked and now I need some time to let my adrenaline settle.’