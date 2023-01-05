Payne Haas speaks out after mother Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua jailed for Gold Coast car crash: Broncos NRL

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Payne Haas shared a cryptic message on Instagram following the news that his mother is in prison under social scrutiny following a car accident that left three dead.

The Brisbane broncos NRL star posted video of American rapper Future giving a ‘motivational’ speech declaring ‘no one will stop me’.

His mother Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, 46, was jailed at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Center on Wednesday after receiving three manslaughter charges for allegedly causing a fatal accident west of the Gold Coast last Friday.

Police allege Taufua was driving dangerously at high speed when her black Mercedes pulled into the opposite lane at Bonogin and hit a silver Mercedes.

She was also charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving without a license and evading police.

Retired doctor Chris Fawcett, 79, his partner Susan Zimmer, 70, and her daughter Steffanie, 35, were all killed in the crash.

Broncos star Payne Haas (left) has had no training since the accident and remained off social media until Thursday

On Thursday, Haas shared a cryptic Instagram video of American rapper Future (above) saying, ‘I’m trying to get where I’m going’

The mother of Broncos star Payne Haas, Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua (pictured left in 2019 and right on Tuesday) is undergoing welfare checks in prison after allegedly causing a car accident that left three dead.

Taufua was on parole at the time of the crash for violently assaulting two Star Casino bouncers in September.

The mother pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months in prison, but was granted parole after serving a month behind bars.

Her alleged involvement in the crash was deemed a violation of her parole, leading to police sending her back behind bars.

Meanwhile, Haas has not attended Broncos practice since the crash, but broke his social media silence on Thursday.

The NRL player shared a video of American rapper Future giving a “motivational” speech.

“I’m trying to get where I’m going and no one will stop me,” Future said in the clip, shared on Haas’ Instagram story.

“The talk, the captions, the memes, it can’t stop me because it’s a vision I have and goals I’ve set for myself that I have to achieve no matter what.”

Police allege Taufua was speeding dangerously when her car pulled into the opposite lane at Bonogin and hit a silver Mercedes (pictured, the aftermath of the crash)

Retired doctor Chris Fawcett, 79, (above) was killed in the Bonogin car accident on Friday

Susan Zimmer, 70, and her daughter Steffanie, 35, (above together) were killed after Taufua reportedly collided with their silver Mercedes

Taufua was hospitalized after the crash with extensive external injuries and a bruised rib.

Footage captured on Tuesday shows her limping from the back of a police van and being taken into custody at a Gold Coast guard house while wearing her hospital armband, plaster cast and compression stockings.

She is now reportedly being treated as a “medium risk” prisoner and must be checked every hour.

“The psychologist who interviewed her would have made that assessment and 60 minutes is only considered medium risk,” an officer at the facility told me. Courier Mail.

It is clear that Taufua still has access to her belongings and has remained in a normal cell.