Payne Haas speaks out after mother Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua jailed for Gold Coast car crash: Broncos NRL

Broncos star Payne Haas posts cryptic message expressing concern for his mother’s well-being after she was jailed for reportedly killing three in fiery crash
- NRL star Payne Haas shared a motivational speech from rapper Future on Thursday
- His mother, Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, was jailed on Wednesday for a horrific car accident
- Police allege Taufua caused a car crash west of the Gold Coast that left three dead
- She was considered a medium welfare risk and is monitored hourly
Payne Haas shared a cryptic message on Instagram following the news that his mother is in prison under social scrutiny following a car accident that left three dead.
The Brisbane broncos NRL star posted video of American rapper Future giving a ‘motivational’ speech declaring ‘no one will stop me’.
His mother Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, 46, was jailed at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Center on Wednesday after receiving three manslaughter charges for allegedly causing a fatal accident west of the Gold Coast last Friday.
Police allege Taufua was driving dangerously at high speed when her black Mercedes pulled into the opposite lane at Bonogin and hit a silver Mercedes.
She was also charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving without a license and evading police.
Retired doctor Chris Fawcett, 79, his partner Susan Zimmer, 70, and her daughter Steffanie, 35, were all killed in the crash.
Broncos star Payne Haas (left) has had no training since the accident and remained off social media until Thursday
On Thursday, Haas shared a cryptic Instagram video of American rapper Future (above) saying, ‘I’m trying to get where I’m going’
The mother of Broncos star Payne Haas, Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua (pictured left in 2019 and right on Tuesday) is undergoing welfare checks in prison after allegedly causing a car accident that left three dead.
Taufua was on parole at the time of the crash for violently assaulting two Star Casino bouncers in September.
The mother pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months in prison, but was granted parole after serving a month behind bars.
Her alleged involvement in the crash was deemed a violation of her parole, leading to police sending her back behind bars.
Meanwhile, Haas has not attended Broncos practice since the crash, but broke his social media silence on Thursday.
The NRL player shared a video of American rapper Future giving a “motivational” speech.
“I’m trying to get where I’m going and no one will stop me,” Future said in the clip, shared on Haas’ Instagram story.
“The talk, the captions, the memes, it can’t stop me because it’s a vision I have and goals I’ve set for myself that I have to achieve no matter what.”
Police allege Taufua was speeding dangerously when her car pulled into the opposite lane at Bonogin and hit a silver Mercedes (pictured, the aftermath of the crash)
Retired doctor Chris Fawcett, 79, (above) was killed in the Bonogin car accident on Friday
Susan Zimmer, 70, and her daughter Steffanie, 35, (above together) were killed after Taufua reportedly collided with their silver Mercedes
Taufua was hospitalized after the crash with extensive external injuries and a bruised rib.
Footage captured on Tuesday shows her limping from the back of a police van and being taken into custody at a Gold Coast guard house while wearing her hospital armband, plaster cast and compression stockings.
She is now reportedly being treated as a “medium risk” prisoner and must be checked every hour.
“The psychologist who interviewed her would have made that assessment and 60 minutes is only considered medium risk,” an officer at the facility told me. Courier Mail.
It is clear that Taufua still has access to her belongings and has remained in a normal cell.
ALLEGED TIMELINE OF THE CRASH
FRIDAY – DECEMBER 31
Police allege patrol officers on Bonogin Road near Calanthe Lane see Taufua’s 2017 black Mercedes “driving dangerously” around 5pm.
It said officers activated their lights and sirens but did not pursue Taufua after deciding the pursuit could pose a risk to public safety.
Police were stopped a short time later by a passing motorist who said there had been a collision between a black 2017 Mercedes and a silver 2018 Mercedes.
The incident took place about a kilometer from where police claim they attempted to intercept Taufua.
It is alleged that Taufua swerved into the opposite lane and collided with the car carrying Chris Fawcett, 79, his partner Susan Zimmer, 70, and her daughter Steffanie, 35.
Emergency services managed to free two people from the silver Mercedes, but all three died on the spot.
Taufua was freed from her vehicle and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with extensive external injuries and a bruised lung.
MONDAY – JANUARY 2
The police charged 46-year-old Taufua with three counts of manslaughter and one count of dangerous driving, evading the police and driving without a license.
TUESDAY – JANUARY 3
Taufua is seen entering the guardhouse in Southport, Gold Coast after being released from Gold Coast University Hospital.
She is filmed limping from the back of a police van wearing a hospital wristband, plaster cast and compression stockings.
WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 4
Taufua is being transferred to the Brisbane Women’s Correctional Center after it is determined that her alleged role in Friday’s crash violated the terms of her September parole for assault.
THURSDAY – JANUARY 5
News surfaces Taufua is checked every hour, but remains in a normal cell. She is reportedly considered a “medium risk” prisoner.