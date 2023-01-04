Payne Haas’ mother Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua jailed ahead of Bonogin car crash hearing

The mother of NRL star Payne Haas has been sent to a women’s prison after it was discovered she allegedly violated her parole by evading police in the run-up to a horror crash that left three people dead.

Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, 46, was jailed at Brisbane Women’s Correctional Center on Wednesday after she was spotted driving into the Southport guard house from a police van.

The mother of the Brisbane Bronco attacker was hospitalized last Friday after allegedly driving a black Mercedes on the wrong side of the road and crashing into a white Mercedes while fleeing police in the town of Bonogin in the Gold Coast hinterland.

The Brisbane Bronco attacker’s mother was pulled from the burning wreckage and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with major external injuries and a bruised rib.

Police charged Taufua with three counts of manslaughter and one count of dangerously operating a motor vehicle, evading police and driving without a license.

Retired doctor Chris Fawcett, 79, his partner Susan Zimmer, 70, and her daughter Steffanie, 35, were all killed in the collision.

Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua (center) was jailed on Wednesday after her alleged involvement in a car crash that killed three on Friday was found to violate the terms of her parole

Police allege Taufua took the wrong lane in Bonogin and collided with a car carrying three passengers (pictured, the aftermath of the crash)

Taufua was pulled from her burning vehicle (above) as retired doctor Chris Fawcett, 79, his partner Susan Zimmer, 70, and her daughter Steffanie, 35, died at the scene

Leigh Johnson, Taufua’s high-profile attorney, was set to file for bail at a hearing next week, but it was found on Wednesday that Taufua had allegedly violated the terms of her parole due to previous crimes, Courier Mail reports.

The mother pleaded guilty to assaulting two security guards at the Star Casino in September and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

She was granted parole after spending a month behind bars.

On Tuesday afternoon, she was seen exiting a police van and entering a guardhouse wearing her hospital wristband, plaster cast and compression stockings.

Susan Zimmer, 70, and her daughter Steffanie, 35, (pictured together above) were killed in Friday’s tragic crash

Retired doctor Chris Fawcett, 79, (above) was killed after Taufua allegedly drove into the wrong lane

Police filed three manslaughter charges against Taufua on Monday over her alleged involvement in Friday’s crash (pictured, tribute left at the scene of the crash)

Footage shows her being taken into custody limping while wearing a baggy t-shirt that says “the world is yours.”

Meanwhile, her son Broncos player Payne Haas has been given a leave of absence from NRL training to support his family.

Daily Mail does not suggest he was involved in the crash.

Queensland Police said CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts have helped them paint a picture of how the crash might have unfolded.

It will be alleged that Taufua was driving dangerously at high speed in the ‘previous 10 minutes of the crash’ before allegedly turning onto the wrong side of the road.

Officers had turned on their lights and sirens in the minutes before Taufua crashed, but did not give chase due to public safety.

Broncos player Payne Haas (pictured with Leilani Mohenoa) has been given a leave of absence from NRL training to support his family

Taufua was transferred to Brisbane Women’s Correctional Center (above) on Wednesday after she was found to have violated her parole

Police allege Taufua drove her black Mercedes (above) in a ‘dangerous manner at high speed on the wrong side of the road’

“Police allege that (Taufua’s) vehicle was driven at high speed on the wrong side of the road in an extremely dangerous manner,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Procter told reporters Monday.

“The police activated lights and sirens and when she accelerated and the police followed procedure and stopped.”

Det Sen Sgt Procter said officers were told Taufua’s car was involved in an accident a minute later 1km away.

“We confiscated a lot of cameras and painted a picture of what happened,” he said.

It is clear that Taufua’s license was suspended at the time of the incident.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the crash or moments leading up to it are urged to come forward.