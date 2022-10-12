PAxlovid: Pfizer’s Covid drug can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
- Medicines to treat heart disease may become unsafe when taken with Paxlovid
- Prescribed coronary heart disease drugs mean higher risk of blood clots
- And in addition to immunosuppressants, it can raise plasma to toxic levels
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug may have dangerous interactions with common drugs, a review finds.
Paxlovid was approved for emergency use in the US in December last year as an antiviral agent for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients.
It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans with underlying health conditions — reducing their risk of death by up to 90 percent.
But Paxlovid can cause serious health problems when combined with drugs for common heart diseases, such as statins and blood thinners.
Researchers from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Harvard Medical School and other US institutions found that Covid drug may increase the risk of developing blood clots when taken with blood thinners.
It can also cause an irregular heartbeat when combined with heart pain medications and when taken with statins can be toxic to the liver.
Dozens of drugs such as aspirin can be safely taken with Paxlovid, the researchers point out. But doctors should be aware that other medications can be dangerous and should be discontinued or adjusted while a patient is being treated for Covid.
When President Joe Biden, 79, tested positive for Covid and started Paxlovid in July, his doctor Dr. Kevin O’Connor temporarily treated him with the use of the statin Crestor and the stroke drug Eliquis.
Pfizer’s 60-year-old CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, also took a course with Paxlovid when he contracted the virus in August
The antiviral drug is intended for use by patients likely to become seriously ill from the deadly virus, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions such as heart disease.
dr. Sarju Ganatra, director of the cardio-oncology program at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Massachusetts, said: “Awareness of the presence of drug interactions of Paxlovid with common cardiovascular drugs is essential.
‘Systems-level interventions by integrating drug interactions into electronic health records can help prevent related side effects.
‘The prescribing of Paxlovid could be included in an order set, which would allow physicians, whether general practitioners or cardiologists, to consciously rule out any contraindications for co-administration of Paxlovid.
‘Consultation with other members of the healthcare team, especially pharmacists, can be very valuable.
“However, a health care provider’s basic understanding of drug-cardiovascular drug interactions is essential.”
Paxlovid is made from two antivirals, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir.
dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who was not involved with the new paper, told CNN: “The second drug, ritonavir, is a nonspecific drug that increases metabolism. and the dose of the other drug.
‘But the ritonavir in Paxlovid can also inhibit the metabolism of other medicines. So you have to be very careful when prescribing Paxlovid to people who are taking certain blood thinners, heart medications, statins and other drugs,” Barouch said. “So it’s not just any free pass.”
Since its introduction this year, millions of doses have been prescribed to Americans.
WHICH COMBOS CAUSE THE WORST SIDE EFFECTS?
Five of the main cardiovascular drug interactions with Paxlovid to watch out for are:
Antiarrhythmic Agents
Antiarrhythmic drugs are used to control an abnormal heart rhythm. Many of these drugs are metabolized in a manner that increases plasma levels when co-administered with Paxlovid. While it may be possible to start Paxlovid after a temporary 2 to 2.5 day antiarrhythmic withdrawal, this may not be practical from a practical point of view. Clinicians are advised to consider alternative COVID-19 therapies and avoid co-administration of these agents with Paxlovid. Sotalol, another antiarrhythmic drug, is cleared through the kidneys and does not interact with Paxlovid.
Platelet aggregation inhibitors and anticoagulants
Antiplatelet agents are used to treat coronary artery disease, especially if a patient has received a stent. Aspirin and prasugrel can be safely co-administered with Paxlovid. There is an increased risk of blood clots when Paxlovid is given with clopidogrel and an increased risk of bleeding when given with ticagrelor. If possible, these agents should be switched to prasugrel. If patients have a contraindication to the use of prasugrel, co-administration of Paxlovid should be avoided and alternative COVID-19 therapies should be considered.
Anticoagulants or blood thinners used to treat or prevent blood clots, such as warfarin, can be given at the same time as Paxlovid, but require close monitoring of clotting factors in blood tests. Plasma levels of all direct oral anticoagulants are increased when co-administered with Paxlovid, therefore dose adjustment or temporary discontinuation and the use of alternative anticoagulants may be necessary.
certain statins
Co-administration of simvastatin or lovastatin with Paxlovid can lead to increased plasma levels and subsequent muscle weakness (myopathy) and rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which the breakdown of muscle tissue releases a harmful protein into the bloodstream. These agents should be discontinued before starting Paxlovid. A dose reduction of atorvastatin and rosuvastatin is reasonable when co-administered with Paxlovid. The other statins are considered safe when given with Paxlovid.
ranolazine
The plasma concentration of ranolazine, used to treat angina and other heart-related chest pain, is exponentially increased in the presence of CPY450 inhibitors such as Paxlovid, increasing the risk of clinically significant QT prolongation and torsade de pointes (a type of arrhythmia). . Concomitant administration of Paxlovid is therefore contraindicated. Temporary withdrawal of ranolazine is advised when prescribing Paxlovid.
Immunosuppressive Agents
Plasma levels of immunosuppressants prescribed in heart transplant patients increase exponentially to toxic levels when co-administered with Paxlovid. Temporary reductions in the dosage of immunosuppressants would require frequent monitoring and be logistically difficult. Therefore, alternative COVID-19 therapies should be considered in these patients.