Pawnbroking surges amid cost of living squeeze

The customers who walk through the doors of Ramsdens pawnshops use the lending service in completely different ways.

“We have a very good customer [with] a platinum Rolex, probably worth around £50,000 [or] £60,000,” said Peter Kenyon, the company’s CEO. “He’s a builder and when his cash flow is short, he gives us the Rolex, borrows between £10,000 and £20,000. . . pays 2 percent interest per month and pays us back when his cash flow improves.”

But Kenyon noted that the chain also helps customers who need small amounts because they have to “feed the kids or buy the school uniform”.

The UK pawn shop sector is reporting strong post-coronavirus growth as the rapidly rising cost of living fuels demand from borrowers seeking small loans, while a crackdown on high-interest lenders has left customers with limited options. Listed companies offering “pawn loans” — typically small loans backed by assets like jewelry and watches — have reported strong growth in sales and profits, pushing their stock prices up in recent months.

Shares of H&T Group, the UK’s largest pawnbroker, are up 37.6 percent this year, while rival Ramsdens is up 8.6 percent in the same period since the close of trading on Monday.

Kenyon said weekly customer numbers in the Ramsdens stores were 20 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels: “A lot of that is determined by what consumers [is] face and the cost of living is rising, but we borrow for several reasons: we lend to companies . . . we borrowed for school fees.”

H&T said this month that the pledge book – loans linked to a client’s net worth – was worth £84m in June, up from £48m in the same month last year.

“The cost of living, yes, that’s definitely the reason for the need to borrow, but I think the bigger of the two problems is that people have fewer options,” said H&T CEO Chris Gillespie. “People’s need to borrow has returned . . . but that need has returned to a market where the supply of credit for small amounts is greatly reduced.”

He added that the obvious difference between pawnshops and most other forms of lending was that “our only recourse is the assets. . . we can and can never go back to the borrower if there is a shortage [in repayment]”.

However, as with other forms of lending, there are risks associated with using pawnshops.

“Using a pawnbroker can be a relatively expensive way to borrow and you can usually only borrow a percentage of the value of the item you want to pledge,” said Caroline Siarkiewicz, chief executive of the Money and Pensions Service, who is sponsored by the UK Department of Work and Pensions.

Consumers can expect to pay a pawnbroker a higher interest rate than they would on a high street loan — but less than a payday lender, according to the Money and Pensions Service.

If a borrower fails to repay the loan, ownership of the asset passes to the pawnbroker, who could sell it. They should try to get the best value for the item, and any excess generated after the debt is paid should be returned to the customer.

Ramsdens said pawnshops typically charged 8-10 percent per month. Customers have six months to repay their loan and more than 95 percent repay the entire loan in one go.

Siarkiewicz noted that this type of borrowing can be tempting “because it’s a quick way to get cash.” But she stressed that it’s important for customers to “shop around to find the most competitive rates and make sure they’re FCA-regulated.”

About 130 members of the National Pawnbrokers Association run 870 outlets in the UK, accounting for 97 percent of the industry. The biggest brands are H&T, Cash Converters and Ramsdens, but most members only have one store.

Many of those companies have benefited from the demise of subprime lenders or non-standard financing providers, which prospered after the 2008 financial crisis, when mainstream banks became reluctant to lend to consumers with deficient credit records.

Ramsdens said it ended its own payday loan offerings when market conditions changed.

“It was scary where the prices had come out, so people would borrow £100 and have to pay back £140,” Kenyon said.

The Financial Conduct Authority intervened in the sector in response to fears of rising consumer debt. According to figures from FCA, the number of active low-cost short-term lenders in the UK fell by almost a third between 2016 and the third quarter of 2020.

“The FCA has regulated the market almost to the death,” Kenyon added.

Wonga, once the largest payday loan provider in the UK, filed for administration in 2018 following a spate of customer complaints. Provident Financial, one of the largest participants in the UK subprime market, last year closed a division that provides ‘high-cost borrowing’.

Amigo Loans, which offers “guaranteed loans” backed by a borrower’s friends or family, has also disappeared from the market. The group is awaiting approval from the FCA to reintroduce loans for the first time since November 2020 after a backlog of complaints and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

There are now concerns that people who struggle to access credit are buying services now and paying later, a type of short-term loan that allows consumers to pay for purchases in installments.

These services boomed during the pandemic as online shopping boomed. However, according to polls by the debt charity StepChange, half of those who buy now, pay loans later in the UK said they found it difficult to keep up with household bills and credit repayments.

Debt charities have also raised concerns about the increased use of pawnshops.

“With daily costs skyrocketing, it’s no surprise to hear more people are using pawnshop owners,” said Theodora Hadjimichael, chief executive of Responsible Finance. “But you don’t have to risk your wedding ring or a family heirloom to pay unexpected costs.”