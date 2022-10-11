Paulson steps away as CEO of Timbers, Thorns amid scandal

PORTLAND, Oregon — Merritt Paulson on Tuesday ousted himself as chief operating officer of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

It comes in the wake of an investigation that found abusive behavior, misconduct and administrative failure throughout the NWSL.

Last week, both teams fired general manager Gavin Wilkinson and company president Mike Golub following the investigation. Paulson, the owner of both teams, previously stepped out of the Thorns’ day-to-day operation.

“As you know, I have removed myself from Thorns’ decision-making, but to move the organization forward and unite I feel one more step is needed,” Paulson said in a statement on Tuesday. removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a worldwide search for a CEO of the organization.”

Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding the results of their survey last week detailing “systemic” abuse and misconduct in women’s soccer.

Five of the ten NWSL coaches were fired or resigned last season over allegations of misconduct. Among them was former Thorns and North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who was accused by former players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly of sexual coercion and harassment from a decade ago. Riley has denied the allegations.

Riley coached the Thorns in 2014 and 2015. His alleged misconduct was investigated by the team, which chose not to renew his contract but did not disclose the reason for the decision.

Yates wrote that Thorns’ management “disrupted our access to relevant witnesses and advanced misleading legal arguments in an effort to hinder our use of relevant documents.” The survey also found that team managers made inappropriate comments in the workplace.

Riley went on to coach the Western New York Flash, which became the North Carolina Courage. He was there until September 2021, when allegations of misconduct were published in The Athletic.

Paulson said Heather Davis will continue to serve as the clubs’ interim president and interim CEO and Sarah Keane, the interim chief operating officer, will lead the search for a permanent CEO.

“I apologize to our players, the organization and the Portland community for the mistakes we made, including not being publicly transparent about Paul Riley’s termination. Our organization’s failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility, and my responsibility alone.” Paulson wrote, “It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a women’s sports team could be has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior.”

The NWSL and its players’ association are also investigating alleged misconduct in the league.

On Monday, players for the Chicago Red Stars shouted owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team.