Paulo Dybala is given a spine-tingling Roma welcome by fans as he is unveiled as new signing

Paulo Dybala received a warm and exciting welcome from Roma supporters as 8,000 fans made their voices heard during an action-packed unveiling at the Square Colosseum on Tuesday night.

Fans filled the streets in the Italian capital as the club unveiled their latest signing after beating Inter Milan and Napoli to signing the Argentina international – who celebrated his trademark at his unveiling – on a free transfer.

And after thanking fans for the lavish welcome he received at his presentation ceremony, Dybala sat on the steps outside the Palazzo Della Civilta Italiana and soaked up the atmosphere as fans sang the club anthem in a wild celebration.

Paulo Dybala received a warm and exciting welcome from supporters at his Roma unveiling

Some 8,000 fans played the club’s national anthem as Dybala soaked up the atmosphere

The iconic anthem is sung at every home game at the Stadio Olimpico before kick-off, but Dybala seemed moved by the monumental sound created by the supporters – who waved flags in the club’s colors – in their songs.

Reports suggest another 50,000 people watched his unveiling – which also saw the club’s colors light up the Square Colosseum – which was streamed live on YouTube.

The 28-year-old then sat down for his first press conference as a Roma player, in which he revealed he was leaving Juventus for football reasons.

‘I think the [Juventus] director [Maurizio] Arrivabene was very clear, we had an agreement to sign in October and then the club asked us to wait,” Dybala said.

Fans filled the streets in the Italian capital as the club unveiled their latest addition

The club’s colors were also applied to the facade of the Square Colosseum in Rome

“In March, the company told us that I would not be part of the future project. It was no problem. Financially, the club made a different decision together with the coach. I said if this was their choice, it wouldn’t be a problem for me.’

The Argentina international last week signed a deal worth £5million (€6million) a year, including bonuses, until 2025 at the Stadio Olimpico.

It came after Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho personally spoke to Dybala on the phone to convince him to join, and the former Juventus star has the lid on what else was discussed.

“The first thing I asked the coach was what we want to win,” Dybala explained to reporters. ‘I like to win, so does he.

“Both Mourinho and the club have given me certainties, there is a lot of confidence and awareness here.

Dybala then attended his first press conference as a Roma player, explaining how he left Juventus

“This is very important to move forward and pursue the objectives. I will do my best and use my experience to keep winning.

“I’ve talked a lot with the director, with the coach and with the chairman, knowing how this team is built, I didn’t have many doubts.”

Jose Mourinho will aim for an improvement with Dybala at his side from last season, when they finished sixth in Serie A last season and also won the inaugural Europa Conference League.

But the attacker admitted that winning their first league title since the 2000-01 season is probably a bit too much for Roma this season.

Dybala makes his Roma debut against Tottenham in Israel on Saturday night

“I think it is too early to talk about the Scudetto, there is a great desire from everyone: Roma won a very important trophy last year to have more ambition in the future,” he added.

“They’ve grown tremendously in recent years thanks to the players they’ve got at Mourinho. Our goal is to win game after game: I think we have teams ahead of us for the Scudetto.’

Reports now suggest Dybala will make his Roma debut against Tottenham in Israel on Saturday night, but will be behind closed doors on Wednesday afternoon with Serie B outfit Ascoli.