Pauline Hanson’s tells Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi to go back to Pakistan over Queen comments

Pauline Hanson brazenly told a Greens senator to “go back to Pakistan” after calling the queen “a leader of a racist empire” on the day of her death.

The leader of One Nation took offense after Pakistan-born Mehreen Faruqi tweeted that she would not mourn the death of the queen.

“Congratulations to those who knew the Queen. I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth from colonized peoples,” Ms Faruqi wrote.

“We are reminded of the urgency of a treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations for British colonies and becoming a republic.”

Last year, Ms Faruqi criticized the British Empire for “enslaving millions of black and brown people around the world.”

Ms Hanson, who had once tabled a motion in the Senate that it was okay to be white, fired back at the Greens politician by suggesting that she should leave Australia and take advantage of everything the country had given her.

“Your attitude scares and disgusts me. When you emigrated to Australia, you took full advantage of this country,” Ms Hanson said.

‘You took citizenship, bought several houses and a job in a parliament. Obviously you’re not happy, so pack your bags and go back to Pakistan.’

Many Twitter users supported the controversial politician’s move to call out the Greens senator.

‘Well said PH. If Australia is really that bad, fuck off, no one is forcing her to stay here. Why are vegetables so miserable,” one user wrote.

“I agree with you Pauline, I’ve seen what she and Bandt have posted absolutely disgusting and appalling. I am very proud to be a Kiwi but I immigrated to NZ or Australia. I would be very proud and proud of my citizenship, I agree Pauline,” commented another.

Greens leader Adam Bandt (pictured with wife Claudia) waited just five hours after the Queen’s death was announced to call on Australia to ‘go forward’ and become a republic

Ms Faruqi’s post was one of several Greens MPs who used the Queen’s death to make political points, including Greens leader Adam Bandt, who said it is time to move on and become a republic, just hours after news of the monarch’s death broke.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Bandt said now is the time to make a treaty with First Nations people.

Mr Bandt is a staunch Republican who refuses to hang the Australian flag with the Union Jack corner behind him during press conferences.

Liberal National MP for Townsville and former Army soldier Phillip Thompson slammed Mr Bandt over his controversial tweet

“Since you hate our nation so deeply, I would encourage you to take a walk out of Australia and not look back. I think the nation would join me in celebrating your departure,” Liberal National Member of Parliament Phillip Thompson responded to Greens leader Adam Bandt

Mr Bandt’s comments were reprimanded by the Liberal MP for Townsville and former ADF soldier Phillip Thompson, who labeled him “a clown of the highest order”.

“You are a clown of the highest order and a human being of the lowest form,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Since you hate our nation so deeply, I would encourage you to take a walk out of Australia and not look back. I think the nation would join me in celebrating your departure.”

Former Deputy Medical Chief Dr. Nick Coatsworth said Mr Bandt’s post showed why the Greens were a small party.

“Compare this calmly with the statesmanlike words of Albanian and Dutton and consider why these guys are constantly at 10 percent. Have some respect, son,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in central London

The Queen’s death was announced at 3.30am AEST and Australian morning programs broke the news an hour later, followed by a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4.47am.

The Queen’s casket will be moved to London by Royal Train before being laid out in state for four days in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament, where hundreds of thousands of people can pay their respects.

The state funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in central London, which will be attended by her family, as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures in public life around the world.