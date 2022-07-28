Pauline Hanson trolls a critic in a Facebook post by giving her a basic spelling lesson

Pauline Hanson whistled back a social media critic by giving her a basic spelling lesson.

The drama unfolded when the One Nation senator posted a “welcome to the country” survey on her Facebook page, asking respondents to give their thoughts on the ceremonies.

The investigation appears to have been sparked by the senator’s controversial walkout on Wednesday, when an acknowledgment of the country was read by Senate President Sue Lines.

After sharing her survey on Facebook, Senator Hanson’s post caught the attention of a woman who claimed the “division” would end once she left politics.

Senator Hanson (pictured) gave one of her critics a basic lesson in spelling on a Facebook post after her controversial strike on Wednesday

“The division ends when Pauline Hanson loses her seat in the next federal election,” she wrote.

“This time she was hanging by a thread.”

The One Nation leader responded by taking the woman’s comment apart and teaching her how to spell.

“Let me give you a little lesson for future posts,” Mrs. Hanson began. “Think of the word goose as you write the word loose.”

“If you hope I’ll be defeated in the next election in six years, it’s a LOSS.

“Tutorials like this would have earned you a ribbon at the spelling bee all those years ago,” she added.

Her response was liked more than 3,000 times, with respondents largely agreeing with the senator or criticizing the woman’s misspelling.

Senator Hanson then went a step further, explaining that there should be an “overhaul” of the education system in the country so that people can learn how to do the “basics.”

‘Since my return to parliament, I have been calling for an overhaul of our education system.

‘The focus must return to the basics in reading, writing and arithmetic.’

She claimed that the education system “has shifted too far to the left in the past ten years or more.”

One Nation’s leader pointed out the woman’s misspelling and taught her an easy way to spell ‘lose’

Senator Hanson sparked controversy again on Wednesday when she angrily left the Senate during the opening speech.

Senate Speaker Sue Lines recognized the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and paid tribute to the elders of the past and present at the opening of Parliament.

But the One Nation leader intervened, yelling “no, I won’t and I never will,” before storming out of the room in frustration.

She later said she couldn’t accept the welcome to the country or any proposal to be moved later in the day that would raise the native flag in the Senate chamber.

“I’ve felt this way for a long time,” she said.

“I have called for equality for all Australians from day one. I see this as division.’

She said that if anyone needed recognition, it was “our people who fought for this country.” People who have sacrificed their lives.’

Senator Hanson added that “the native flag was never voted on.”

‘I will never pay respect to (the flag). I find this flag divisive,” she said.

She also criticized the recognition that the country is so widespread.

“We hear it now on flights and airplanes. I’m sorry – this is my country too.

“This is heading towards division in our country. A them and us. And we will never close the gap if we continue down this road. All Australians should be treated equally and equally.”

Senator Hanson angrily left the Senate Chamber during the opening confirmation to the country after rejecting its validity

Indigenous Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe called Senator Hanson racist and her actions “disrespectful” towards parliament and Indigenous Australians.

“Pauline Hanson, you are ignorant and you are racist,” she wrote on Twitter.

Day two of the 47th parliament and racism is on the rise.

Pauline Hanson disrespectfully stormed out of recognition of the country in the Senate, refusing to recognize ‘those people’.

‘Do you want to make parliament safe? Down with racism.’

Senator Hanson quickly fired back at her own Twitter, denouncing Senator Thorpe’s own controversial views.

Says the ‘infiltrator’ who with her racially divided agenda doesn’t even recognize the legitimacy of our constitution or our parliament,” she wrote.

Senator Thorpe mocked the Queen on Tuesday, who is referred to in the oath taken by all MPs on Tuesday.

“Not every politician today has sworn allegiance to the colonizing queen of England, lol,” she wrote.

Senator Hanson intervened and yelled ‘no, I never will and never will’, before leaving the room

Indigenous Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe called Senator Hanson racist and her action ‘disrespectful’

Senator Hanson continued her outburst by saying they were welcome at nationwide ceremonies that “maintain racial divisions.”

“From this point on, Senator Hanson will refuse to recognize any country in the Senate,” her office said.

Senator Hanson will also oppose a Senate motion today to hang the Aboriginal flag in the Senate. Senator Hanson believes that only one flag, the Australian national flag, truly represents all Australians.’

She claimed that acknowledgments were not ‘some sort of Indigenous Australian tradition’ as it has been in use for the last 25 years at most and in Parliament for only 12 years’.