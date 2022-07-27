Pauline Hanson storms out of the Senate over welcome to country

Pauline Hanson angrily left the Senate Chamber during the opening confirmation to the country after rejecting its validity.

President Sue Lines recognized the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and, at the opening of Wednesday’s meeting, paid tribute to elders past and present.

Senator Hanson intervened and yelled ‘no, I never will and never will’ before leaving the room.

The One Nation senator told AAP she could not accept the welcome to the country or any proposal that would be moved later in the day that would see the Indigenous flag hoisted in the Senate Chamber.

“I’ve felt this way for a long time,” she said.

“I have called for equality for all Australians from day one. I see this as division.’

She said that if anyone needed recognition, it was “our people who fought for this country.” People who have sacrificed their lives’.

Senator Hanson added that there was “never a vote on the Indigenous flag” and criticized the recognition to the country.

‘I will never pay respect to (the flag). I find this flag divisive,” she said.

“We hear it now on flights and planes. I’m sorry – this is my country too.

“This is heading towards division in our country. A them and us. And we will never close the gap if we continue down this road. All Australians should be treated equally and equally.”

Indigenous Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe called Senator Hanson racist and her actions “disrespectful” towards parliament and Indigenous Australians.

“Pauline Hanson, you are ignorant and you are racist,” she wrote on Twitter.

Day two of the 47th parliament and racism is on the rise.

Pauline Hanson disrespectfully stormed out of recognition of the country in the Senate, refusing to recognize ‘those people’.

‘Do you want to make parliament safe? Down with racism.’

Senator Hanson quickly fired back at her own Twitter, denouncing Senator Thorpe’s own controversial views.

“Says the ‘infiltrator’ who, with her racially divided agenda, does not even recognize the legitimacy of our constitution or our parliament,” she wrote.

Senator Thorpe mocked the Queen on Tuesday, who is referred to in the swearing-in ceremony all MPs received on Tuesday.

“Not every politician today has sworn allegiance to the colonizing queen of England, lol,” she wrote.