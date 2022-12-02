Pauline Hanson slams Indigenous Voice to Parliament, claiming it is racist

<!–

Pauline Hanson has rejected pressure to introduce an Indigenous vote in parliament, claiming it will segregate the country.

The One Nation leader argued it would do more harm than good and “segregate Australians based on their race.”

“It’s about equality for all Australians regardless of your race, you know, to say I have no connection to the country is a bunch of ‘bs’, I was born here, I love this country, they have none more rights than what I do,” she told Sky News.

“It’s going to go through quickly, people are going to emotionally vote for it, thinking oh yeah why not, it’s not going to impact us.

Ms Hanson argued that she was ‘as much an Australian as any other Aboriginal’ and that residents should be treated equally.

The One Nation leader demanded Anthony Albanese share more details about his proposal to hold a referendum.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has also refused to reveal where he stands on the issue until more information comes to light, despite his coalition partner Nationals having already seen enough to declare they cannot support it.

“They’ve had a really good conversation in their banquet room, there’s clearly a clear majority who think the government hasn’t provided enough details,” he said.

“The government’s Pat Dodson comes out and says there won’t be any details and I don’t know how you can say to the Australian public, we want you to consider a very important aspect of public policy … a situation where the government doesn’t give details ahead of a vote and people reasonably ask why.’

Independent MP Allegra Spender supported the Labor government’s approach after corresponding with them on Thursday, saying they had outlined that the day’s parliament would determine what form the vote takes.

She said the briefing had made it clear the vote would have some “special qualities” including not sitting as a third chamber of government, adding a referendum was about amending the constitution rather than voting for a law change .

“The constitution is about principles, and this is a matter of constitutional amendments, this is not a matter of legislative changes,” she told ABC Radio.

“I support the government in where it goes and I support the parliament of the day deciding what that looks like.”

Ms Spender said there was strong interbench interest in the vote on how Indigenous communities could help shape it.

“This is something that will be there to… give the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a voice over the services that have affected them,” she said.

“That’s the fundamental reason I support this, because we’ve spent decades with policies and laws in place for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, but they don’t have the voice to make sure that this is really what the communities want.’

Labor Secretary Amanda Rishworth said Mr Dutton was ‘insincere’ to create ‘doubt and uncertainty’ and called on him to show leadership.

“What we are putting forward is a very simple proposal in terms of constitutional amendment – ​​do First Nations people deserve to have a voice in the issues that affect them?” she told ABC Radio.

“His party is clearly divided on this, but he needs to be a leader on this and listen to the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”