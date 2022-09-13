Pauline Hanson race row deepens, Mark Latham rips into Greens’ Mehreen Faruqi over Queen death tweet

The bitter racism feud sparked by a Pakistan-born Australian Greens MP who refused to mourn the Queen’s death has deepened as Mark Latham lashes out at an independent who defended her.

Within hours of the Queen’s death, Deputy Greens leader Mehreen Faruqi tweeted that she “cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth from colonized peoples.”

She was soon taunted by Pauline Hanson for ‘taking advantage’ of Australia after emigrating here in 1992, telling her to ‘pack your bags and go back to Pakistan’.

The racism feud sparked by Mehreen Faruiqi, a Pakistani-born Australian Greens MP (pictured left, with Adam Bandt, center) who refused to mourn the Queen’s death, has been made worse by Mark Latham’s lashing out at an independent who defended her.

But Hanson’s brutal burn was proclaimed by independent MP Sophie Scamp, a former Sydney GP politician.

“So wrong,” the Mackellar MP wrote in response to Hanson.

Where does this hatred of others come from? Except for our First Nations peoples, we all came from somewhere else,” wrote Dr. Scamp on Twitter.

Latham disagreed with Dr. Scamp that ‘we all came from somewhere else’.

“That’s just factually incorrect,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

Northern Beaches GP Dr. Sophie Scamp defended Mehreen Faruqi, saying Pauline Hanson’s brutal burning of Pakistan-born deputy leader of the Greens was ‘so wrong’

‘I am an Australian born, I was born here and have lived here for 61 years, I have not wanted to live anywhere else for a single second.

“I’ve always considered myself Australian. My parents and grandparents were also born here.’

On Twitter, Latham replied to Dr. Scamp: ‘I’m from Crown Street Hospital, Sydney, not overseas.’

Responding to Dr Scamp’s comments, a social media follower pointed out that all Australian Senators swore allegiance to the Queen when they became Members of Parliament.

Latham (pictured) told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Faruqi has unnecessarily disrespected the Queen and that the claim that ‘we all come from somewhere else’ is ‘factually incorrect’.

Ms Faruqi emigrated from Pakistan to Australia in 1992 with her husband Omar (pictured, the couple on their wedding day)

Since King Charles was sworn in, that allegiance has been updated.

It now reads: ‘I swear that I will serve the people of Australia well and sincerely in the office of (position) and that I will be faithful and loyal to His Majesty King Charles the Third, King of Australia. So help me God.’

Latham told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Faruqi has unnecessarily disrespected the Queen.

“I’m a Republican, I’m not a supporter of the monarchy, but a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother just passed away, so if you can’t say anything respectfully, just don’t say anything,” he said.

“It’s not that hard to say nothing.”

Although he is a Republican, Latham said the Queen’s service was “immaculate.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is expected to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in central London

“You have to recognize that she is a woman who has devoted her life to public service for 70 years, not seven months or seven years.

“She has done her country and the Commonwealth a remarkable and honorable service.”

Latham said Ms Faruqi was welcome to reconsider her “housing choices.”

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with helping her with housing choices. She’s already had a few, maybe she can go back to the original?

“Mrs Faruqi is so unhappy about our country because she says it’s genocidal and full of racists and homophobes and all the other things the Greens claim, maybe it’s good to remind people that she came from Pakistan and maybe she’s happier.” is to live there, because a lot of things to be unhappy about here?’

Last year, Senator Faruqi criticized the British Empire for “enslaving millions of black and brown people around the world.”

But commentators have pointed out that Ms. Faruqi’s faith, Islam, also has a long history of colonization in Asia, North Africa and Europe.

On Saturday, Hanson resolved on Ms. Faruqi on social media.

“Your attitude scares and disgusts me. When you emigrated to Australia, you took full advantage of this country,” Ms Hanson said on Twitter.

‘You took citizenship, bought several houses and a job in a parliament. Obviously you’re not happy, so pack your bags and go back to Pakistan.’

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie endorsed Hanson’s side, replying: ‘Pauline right on target!!!’

“Congratulations to those who knew the Queen. I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth from colonized peoples,” Green Senator Mehreen Faruqi wrote on Twitter.

Some pointed out that Senator Lambie as an Aboriginal woman should not support such language and should be more sympathetic to Senator Faruqi’s point about Indigenous Australians.

“No, she’s not Jackie (sic). How can a white Australian tell a colored Australian to go back to where they came from? I am a white Australian ashamed of what the crown has done in this country,” one wrote.

Another said: ‘No Jacqui! Just no… she’s a racist, and to attack someone because they weren’t born here… it’s low, and it’s lazy.”

Ms Faruqi’s post was one of several Greens MPs who used the Queen’s death to make political points, including Greens leader Adam Bandt.

He said it’s time to move on and become a republic just hours after news of the monarch’s death broke.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Bandt said it is time to make a treaty with First Nations people.

Mr Bandt is a staunch Republican who refuses to hang the Australian flag with the Union Jack corner behind him during press conferences.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Mehreen Faruqi for comment.