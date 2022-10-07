Pauline Hanson investigated after One Nation leader tweet about Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi

<!–

Pauline Hanson is being investigated over a tweet after telling Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi to ‘sneak back to Pakistan’.

The One Nation leader has been accused of racism after telling Ms Faruqi to return to her home country in the social media post made in September.

Ms Faruqi announced on Friday that she had referred the tweet to the Australian Human Rights Commission.

The row between the two senators started after Ms Hanson responded to Ms Faruqi’s post on Twitter criticizing the monarchy in the wake of the Queen’s death.

“I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on the stolen lives, land and wealth of colonized peoples,” Faruqi tweeted on September 9.

‘We are reminded of the urgency of a treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations for British colonies and becoming a republic.’

Ms. Hanson then launched her scathing attack on Ms. Faruqi.

‘Your attitude appalls and disgusts me. When you immigrated to Australia you took advantage of all the benefits of this country,’ she wrote.

‘You took citizenship, bought more homes and a job in parliament. It’s clear you’re not happy, so pack your bags and go back to Pakistan’.

Ms Hanson later doubled down on her attack, offering to take Ms Faruqi ‘to the airport’.

The Greens have branded the comments ‘racist’ and ‘appalling’, with Ms Faruqi claiming she felt insulted and humiliated.

Ms Farqui confirmed the Australian Human Rights Commission was investigating the matter.

‘I am pleased that the Human Rights Commission has accepted my complaint. Racism must be held accountable,’ she wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Australian Human Rights Commission The Australian Human Rights Commission is responsible for investigating complaints of discrimination. Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 makes it unlawful to insult, insult, humiliate or intimidate a person based on their race. The organization will first try to resolve the complaint through settlement – which may include financial compensation and anti-discrimination training. If the complaint remains unresolved, it can be brought to federal court. Penalties vary between companies and individuals found guilty of racism – and face fines and possible jail time.

Ms Faruqi called on the One Nation leader to be disciplined for his comments.

“For too long Senator Hanson has been allowed to commit racism without any consequences,” she said Guardian Australia.

“The Senate couldn’t even agree to censure her last week. Enough is enough.’

Greens leader Adam Bandt said there is no place for racism in society or politics.

“What Pauline Hanson said was despicable,” he said.

‘MPs … should be allowed to contribute to the public debate without being attacked by racism and told to go back to where they came from.’

‘When people use the bull pit of Parliament to make racist attacks on people, it should be condemned.’

The Greens tried to criticize Ms Hanson in the chamber last month, but the motion was changed by the government and the opposition to instead condemn all forms of racism.

Ms Hanson has defended her comments and denied she is a racist.

She said her comments were a criticism of the Green senator, who tweeted: “I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on the stolen lives, land and wealth of colonized peoples”.

“Criticism is not racism,” Hanson told the Senate on September 27.

‘(The Greens) see themselves as the epitome of virtue who can say or do no wrong. Their sense of entitlement and privilege is amazing.’

The Australian Human Rights Commission declined to comment.