Pauline Hanson brands Lidia Thorpe ‘despicable’ for taking part in anti-monarchy protests

A furious Pauline Hanson has accused Lidia Thorpe of ‘not being loyal to Australia’ after the Greens senator took part in a protest against the monarchy.

Hanson launched a scathing attack on Thorpe, saying she was ‘disgusting’ for covering herself in red paint and taking to the streets to lead a protest on the national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

As thousands of activists called for the end of the monarchy in cities across the country, Thorpe told crowds in Melbourne: ‘The Crown has blood on its hands, our people are still dying in this country every single day the Crown’s boot is on. our neck and we are tired of it.’

The group led by Thorpe then smeared red dye that looked like blood over an emblem of the British Consulate in Melbourne.

Hanson described Thorpe as ‘despicable’ before slamming anti-monarchy protesters for being ‘ignorant’.

She told Sky News host Chris Kenny: ‘I don’t think she’s loyal to Parliament, to the people she’s supposed to represent, that’s every Australian in this nation, I think she’s a despicable person and people have got what they voted for. ‘

‘If they think it represents the monarchy, they are fools. It represents the Australian people, it represents our nation, it represents the people who have fought and lost their lives and sacrificed for the country we have today, she said.

“These people are so ignorant they have no idea what they are protesting and they think it’s about the monarchy, it’s not about the monarchy, it’s about us as a nation and they are so divisive.

‘I think they are ignorant, misguided and they need to go back to studying this in school, what is our history, how Australia came to be, that we are a federation, that we actually govern ourselves, we elect our own politicians , we ‘are not controlled by the monarchy.’

Protest leaders set fire to an Australian flag during an intense display during Brisbane’s ‘Abolish the Monarchy’ protests

While the One Nation leader did not attend the memorial service, she said she would give her opinion on the Queen in the Senate next week.

Meanwhile, in Brisbane, hundreds of protesters rallied with one shouting: ‘Our message to England and the monarchy is to curse the king.’

In Sydney, dozens of people gathered near a statue of Queen Victoria in the city center before marching through the streets.