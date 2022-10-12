Pauline Hanson announces personal medical decision

<!–

Pauline Hanson has announced that she refuses to go to overseas trained doctors as she does not trust them.

She slammed a proposal to remove barriers to foreign doctors working in Australia, saying she ‘won’t go to a foreign doctor’ and that they are ‘lowering the standard’.

The One Nation leader feels so strongly about the issue, she told Sky News’ Paul Murray that GPs should be paid more to stop them becoming specialists.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said overseas-trained doctors caught up in red tape are a ‘potential gold mine’ that could help solve the country’s GP shortage.

“Well, what bureaucracy is he talking about,” asked Ms Hanson.

Nationals leader Pauline Hanson (pictured) has said she ‘will not go to a foreign doctor’

‘Lower the standard again, which I mean if you do that and allow these foreign doctors here who don’t meet our standards.

“Well then you have to play Russian roulette with people’s lives,” she said.

‘I personally don’t want to go to a foreign doctor because I don’t trust … it system when I know they’ve allowed them into this country and most of them don’t pass the first test.’

Ms Hanson said: “They have to take the test at least a couple of times,” adding that “a lot of them can’t pass because they don’t know English”.

“You cannot be a doctor in this country if you cannot communicate with the patient. It’s not good at all, she said.

“If we allow these foreign doctors to come in who cannot pass the test, they have already lowered the standard twice.”

The NSW government is pushing the federal government to work with it to remove what it calls a ‘barbed wire fence’ of red tape around overseas-trained doctors.

Hazzard said the difficulties have forced hundreds of doctors to leave the industry and work in professions such as taxi driving, while the shortage of doctors risks creating an “apocalypse” in the health service.

“This should ring alarm bells in the offices of the Federal Health Department and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners,” he said. Daily Telegraph.

But Ms Hanson said the solution to the Australia-wide doctor shortage must come internally.

Pauline Hanson said the solution to the doctor shortage across Australia must come internally. The picture shows a stock image of a female doctor

“We have to start looking at ourselves,” she said. “Why haven’t we had more Australians take up positions as doctors?”

She said that ‘the big problem is that GPs are not paid enough, remunerated enough for it’.

Ms Hanson added that GPs are instead moving into specialist areas “so they can make a decent living at it”.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard (pictured) said overseas-trained doctors are a ‘potential goldmine’ that could help address the country’s GP shortage

“We need to stop draining doctors from other countries and bringing them out here to Australia because you know we have a world standard in (medicine)…

“The people (Australia is) sourcing from overseas, we’re lowering our standards,” she said.

Ms Hanson concluded by saying that “we cannot lower our standards because it is the people who will suffer”.