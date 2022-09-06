Paulina Porizkova shares side-by-side photos of herself as a young model and now

Paulina Porizkova shared side-by-side photos of herself as a young model and now, saying she “felt the worst” about herself when she was at the peak of her physical beauty.

The 57-year-old opened up on Tuesday in a candid Instagram post about the difficulties of aging in today’s society and why she feels like she’s finally at her peak — decades after launching her modeling career.

In the caption, she explained that a commenter had asked her, “What was it like when you were younger to be so beautiful? What was it like when you walked into a room and people would stare at you? Did you feel special? Do you miss all that attention?’

“I miss the attention,” Porizkova wrote. ‘Getting old, in our society, when your whole life has been dominated by how you look, is not easy to accept.’

Paulina Porizkova, 57, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share side-by-side photos of herself as a young model (left) and now (right) as she opened up about the difficulties of aging

Porizkova admitted she ‘misses the attention’ but explained that she ‘felt the worst’ about herself when she was younger

Shared the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum a throwback photo of herself as a fresh-faced, green-eyed young model to show what she looked like in her younger days, explaining that she was “experimenting with green contacts” at the time.

The image is now split with a recent snapshot of Porizkova. She is makeup free and her blonde hair has gray streaks as she stares into the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

‘As a model you had to represent the physically perfect woman. And of course you could never measure yourself,” she explained. ‘Because – chopped up into little judgmental pieces, there’s always someone with better legs. From nose. Or lips. Or her. And so on. So, what was it like when I was “judged” to be in the prime of physical beauty? It was probably when I felt the worst about myself.”

Porizkova said she was often compared to other famous supermodels when she was younger, which made her feel inept.

Porizkova (pictured in 1985) recalled being “judged” by her looks and feeling like she couldn’t be compared to other supermodels like Elle Macpherson and Christie Brinkley

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum said she feels like she’s at her peak right now because of everything she’s learned and the wrinkles she’s earned

‘Walk into a room and take everyone’s breath away? More like, walking into a room knowing that some people whisper that you’re not that sexy up close or in real life,” she recalled, “that Elle [Macpherson] has a better body, that Christie [Brinkley] has better teeth, that Cindy [Crawford] has a sexier mouth…

“And now, when I finally appreciate what I’ve been given, I’m going to lose my beauty in society’s opinion.”

Porizkova said she feels her best now, especially now that people are constantly telling her she was more beautiful when she was younger.

“I’m doing my very best to resist the fact that I’m past my prime, because dammit, I’m in my prime right now!” she added.

“The combination of learning, growing up and earning my wrinkles, combined with the way I look, is the best balance I’ve ever had in my opinion. So sorry to anyone who can’t see and feel that youth is necessary for beauty.’

Porizkova refuses to give in to age-shaming critics, and last week she shared a bikini photo of herself taken during her trip to Costa Rica in July.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum has long been battling online trolls who have criticized her for posting sultry bikini and lingerie photos due to her age

Porizkova refuses to give in to age-shaming critics, and last week she shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself from her Costa Rican vacation in July.

The photo was taken from behind and shows her looking over her shoulder while using the flash smile for the camera as you model a patterned string bikini.

In the caption, she shared “some more food for thought” about the similarities between elite athletes and models.

Both start their careers very young. Both earn large amounts of money based on their physicality – in direct proportion to demand – for their service,” she wrote. “Both have to keep themselves in top condition. Both jobs are physically and sometimes emotionally painful.

“Both careers end when most of the others are just getting to their best. Both are a celebration (or objectification) of the human body. Both demand sacrifices in personal life. Both are used for your entertainment and to sell you products.’

Porizkova has long been battling online trolls who have criticized her for posting sultry bikini and lingerie photos due to her age, pointing out that there is a clear double standard in both sports and modeling.

“One mainly focuses on men, the other mainly on women,” she explained. “And when they begin to age out of their careers, if they refuse to give up, one is applauded and regarded as heroic, and the other as pathetic.”