Paulina Porizkova celebrates her oldest son Jonathan’s engagement to his longtime girlfriend

Paulina Porizkova celebrates the news of her eldest son’s engagement.

The supermodel, who shares sons Jonathan, 28, and Oliver, 24, with late husband Ric Ocasek, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her firstborn is getting married.

Paulina, 57, proudly posted photos of the happy couple and their engagement rings, explaining that Jonathan is wearing his father’s gold band.

Going into the weekend with a full heart. My son Jonathan and his longtime girlfriend Erin are engaged,” she wrote in the caption.

Paulina Porizkova, 57, announced Friday that her eldest son Jonathan Ocasek, 28, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Erin.

The supermodel proudly posted photos of the happy couple on Instagram

“I’ve honestly never seen a couple so respectful of each other, so full of love for each other, so eager to show each other small kindnesses every day like those two. You can’t be in their company without noticing.

“We raised two wonderful young men and I couldn’t be more proud of both,” she continued. “And now our family is expanding again to hold this beautiful light named Erin. I am honored, excited, excited, overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to witness it all here.”

Jonathan proposed to Erin with a classic round diamond solitaire on a white gold or platinum band. In the first image his mother posted, they hold up their hands in front of a pond.

“Jonathan wears his father’s ring, the ring he has worn our entire marriage,” Porizkova explained. “It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. His hand, so much like his father’s, is gently placed over Erin’s: her tenderness, her care, her love.’

The alum of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit concluded her post with her thoughts on love and shared that she wished her late husband was still alive to see their son’s milestone.

Jonathan proposed to Erin with a classic round diamond solitaire on a white gold or platinum band. Porizkova explained that his ring belonged to his late father Ric Ocasek

“It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. His hand, so much like his father’s, is gently covered by Erin’s: her tenderness, her care, her love,” Porizkova wrote in the caption.

“Dare to love is the most courageous act you can ever do. Every person you open your heart to will expand your life in unforeseen ways. Every time you dare to love is to take an uncharted road,” she wrote.

“Jonathan and Erin have chosen their path, brought us with them, made us their accomplices and witnesses along the way, and expanded our worlds with love, for love, because of love.

“Ric, my love, we all wish you were here to celebrate.”

Porizkova has spoken candidly about her grief and anger after Ocasek died unexpectedly on September 15, 2019, of cardiovascular disease while recovering from surgery at home.

Porizkova explained that The Cars frontman wore the gold ring throughout their marriage

She was the third of his three wives, and she… were estranged and divorced when she found him dead in their Manhattan mansion. They were married for 30 years.

She was only 19 when she met The Cars frontman on the set of the music video for the band’s hit “Drive” in 1984. They married five years later, when she was 24 and he 45.

During her performance on The conversation with Amanda de Cadenet podcast earlier this year, she said she never stopped loving Ocasek and “couldn’t imagine life without him” even when they quietly broke up in 2017.

“I kept saying, ‘Look, you know, I want to be close to you. I want to be able to help you if you need help. Let’s get apartments next to each other so the kids don’t have to choose Let’s still do family vacations, family Christmas, family Easter. Let’s just keep sharing everything,” she recalls.

Porizkova said she only separated from Ocasek because she “couldn’t handle feeling so lonely and unwanted as a woman,” and said it made her “too sad.”

The day after he died, she learned that he had removed her from his will several weeks earlier, claiming she had “abandoned” him. He left her with no money to live on, including her own earnings.

Porizkova and Ocasek also share a son Oliver, 24. The family is pictured in 2016

Porizkova and Ocasek divorced when he died in September 2019 at the age of 75. “Ric, my love, how we wish you were here to celebrate,” she wrote.

Ocasek’s eldest sons from his first marriage to Constance Campbell, Chris and Adam Otcask (they use the original spelling of the family name), were also left out of his will.

the rocker three weeks before he died, his will was changed, and Porizkova believes his lawyers influenced him to do so. She likes to think ‘he would have made it if he had lived’.

She later revealed that she had settled her late husband’s estate, saying she would receive what was owed to her under New York state law, which was one-third of Ocasek’s assets.

“I hope it wasn’t really his choice,” she said of the will. “I hope he started doing it without really intending to hurt me, but I don’t know.”

The day before Porizkova announced her son’s engagement, she shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself from her Costa Rican vacation in July.

The day before Porizkova announced her son’s engagement, she shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself

The photo was taken during the model’s annual trip to Costa Rica in July

The photo was taken from behind and shows her looking over her shoulder while using the flash smile for the camera as you model a patterned string bikini.

In the caption, she shared “some more food for thought” about the similarities between elite athletes and models.

Both start their careers very young. Both earn large amounts of money based on their physicality – in direct proportion to demand – for their service,” she wrote. “Both have to keep themselves in top condition. Both jobs are physically and sometimes emotionally painful.

“Both careers end when most of the others are just getting to their best. Both are a celebration (or objectification) of the human body. Both demand sacrifices in personal life. Both are used for your entertainment and to sell you products.’

Porizkova has long been battling online trolls who have criticized her for posting sultry bikini and lingerie photos due to her age, pointing out that there is a clear double standard in both sports and modeling.

“One mainly focuses on men, the other mainly on women,” she explained. “And when they start to age out of their careers, if they refuse to give up, one gets applause and is considered heroic, the other pathetic.”