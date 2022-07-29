Paulina Porizkova, 57, poses (nearly) topless in new La Ligne campaign

Paulina Porizkova channeled her inner Barbie as she posed for her latest fashion shoot, in which she flashed her abs in chic separates.

As the star of La Ligne’s new summer campaignthe 57-year-old supermodel was photographed by Jill Greenberg in a private residence in Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Hills.

The theme for the shoot in California was ‘Barbiecore meets Day in the Life’. Daily Women’s Clothing reported on Thursday, the day the ads dropped.

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 57, is the new face of La Ligne .’s summer campaign

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum was photographed by Jill Greenberg at a private residence in Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Hills

In a sultry image, Porizkova sits on a large white bed as she models the brand’s $225 Sailor vest and $350 navy Tess wide-leg pants.

The vest is worn open over her bare chest and she leans back on her arms as she gazes into the distance.

Porizkova’s blonde hair is parted in the center and tucked behind her ears in the campaign footage, revealing bits of gray in her roots.

Another photo shows her reclining on an armchair in a neon yellow bikini, paired with a tan and black striped cardigan and black high-waisted boy shorts.

The theme for the California shoot was “Barbiecore meets Day in the Life,” Women’s Wear Daily reported on Thursday, the day the ads disappeared.

Porizkova was styled by Meredith Melling, co-founder and chief brand officer of La Ligne, who spent over 15 years at Vogue

Melling said she and her co-founders Molly Howard and Valerie Macaulay have “long admired” Porizkova’s career as a supermodel and author.

Porizkova was styled by Meredith Melling, co-founder and chief brand officer of La Ligne, who spent more than 15 years at Vogue.

After leaving the famed fashion bible, the former editor launched the brand in 2016 with her friends and business partners Molly Howard, chief executive officer, and Valerie Macaulay, chief creative officer.

Porizkova follows in the footsteps of comedian Amy Schumer, who was photographed by Greenberg for the brand’s winter campaign in 2021.

“We’ve long admired Paulina’s career as a supermodel and author, and more recently the way she’s used her social media voice to speak out about causes and issues that matter to her,” Melling told WWD.

Melling added that they were also impressed with ‘how she has used her voice on social media to speak out about causes and issues that matter to her’

Porizkova follows in the footsteps of comedian Amy Schumer, who was photographed by Greenberg for the brand’s 2021 winter campaign

Porizkova was already a fan of La Ligne after discovering the brand online. Greenberg, who is close friends with the model, was the one who introduced her to the co-founders of La Ligne

‘She is open, honest and real; she is smart and chic; she is playful and irreverent and she breathes all these qualities into our clothes.’

Melling added that Porizkova was already a fan of La Ligne after discovering the brand online. Greenberg, who is good friends with the model, was the one who connected them.

Mindy Kaling, Nina Dobrev and Olivia Wilde have also starred in the brand’s campaigns over the years.

Porizkova gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot earlier this month when she shared a video on Instagram of her posing on set.

Porizkova gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot earlier this month when she shared a video on Instagram of her posing on set.

Porizkova gushed that she wanted ‘every piece of clothing – except the ‘boys bikini shorts that looked terrible on me’

“When my friend and brilliant photographer @jill.greenberg told me she was shooting @amyschumer for @lalignenyc, I was thrilled. I love Amy Schumer and I love La Ligne,” she recalled in the caption.

“I discovered the clothing line by accident while looking for dresses and ordering things – and I loved it all. So I was pretty excited for myself when they booked me for a shoot with Jill!’

Porizkova added that she wanted “every piece of clothing.” However, she noted that there was “one exception” – “boys bikini shorts that looked awful on me.”

The release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum’s new fashion campaign follows her recent vacation to Costa Rica, her “happy place.”

The author, who has more than 800,000 Instagram followers, documented the journey while staying at one of Hermosa-Hills’ luxury villas run by Beauty Pie founder Marcia Kilgore’s husband, Thierry Boué.

The release of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum’s new fashion campaign follows her recent vacation to Costa Rica, her “happy place.”

The author, who has more than 800,000 Instagram followers, documented the journey, including a snapshot of herself modeling a handmade crochet bikini.

Porizkova shared ‘one last bikini photo’ taken by a friend on the beach on July 17 before they left

And of course, she posted a few bikini photos to the delight of her fans.

After showing off her handmade crochet bikini, she shared “one last bikini photo” taken by a friend on the beach before they left.

It was an amazing week in Costa Rica, full of sun, jungle, ocean, pool, long dinners, widely read books and of course George the monkey’s antics,” she wrote.

“We also had some clashes with the perhaps less fun, but still interesting parts of nature when my girlfriend’s room was invaded by the ‘cleaning ants,'” she added.

‘One morning they literally flooded her room, bed, luggage, in short EVERYTHING. They carried out every speck of dead insects and four hours later they were gone as if they had never existed. I tipped them in cash.’