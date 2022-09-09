Paulina Porizkova, 57, ‘baits’ trolls by sharing another bikini snap 

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova was clearly in a sassy mood this week as she happily provoked vicious internet trolls by sharing another photo of herself showing off her slim figure in her latest bikini pic.

In the photo, the 57-year-old can be seen posing with her back to the camera while leaning on a pillar in a revealing cheetah bikini.

The model posted the photo on her Twitter along with the caption: ‘Trollbait: A 57-year-old woman in a bikini. Who doesn’t feel like #oldandugly Sorry/not sorry trolling!’

She bit back at the vicious internet haters who often called her “ugly” and called her too “old” when she posted photos that proudly showed her toned abs.

This isn’t the first time a supermodel has hit back at trolls who have labeled her “old and ugly” for regularly flaunting her toned figure in bikinis.

In April, Paulina shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a beige thong bikini to combat “ageist shaming,” telling her followers that people “get more beautiful as they get older.”

In the photo, taken last summer in Costa Rica, she poses in the middle of laughter by the pool with her hair blowing in the wind. Right next to the stunning photo, she shared a comment from a troll who claimed her appearance “fell from a great height.”

“You must be in so much pain to keep posting bikini photos at your age,” the person wrote. “I’ve always thought that getting old and ugly is the hardest thing for beautiful people. The fall from grace is so much further when you were beautiful.’

The stranger then offered some condescending empathy, adding, “I pray you can come to terms with your mortality. We’re all getting old and ugly… you just had to fall from a higher height than the rest of us.’

In the caption of her post, Paulina noted that comments like this are rare for her.

She has commented that these haters feel that “a 57-year-old woman is “too old” to pose in a bikini – whatever she looks like. Because “Old” is “Ugly.”

“Every time I post a picture of my body, I get comments like this,” she wrote.

“This is the ageism that sharpens my teeth. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly.’

The former judge of America’s Next Top Model then shared her belief that “people who believe beauty equals beauty don’t understand beauty.”

Rather, she has the feeling that ‘we become more beautiful with age’. We have earned our beauty, we understand what it is and we can see it so much better.’

‘Ugly and old doesn’t exist. Just shortsighted and ignorant,” she continued.

She also added a disclaimer that she didn’t ask people to feel sorry for her when she shared the cruel comment.

She concluded: ‘I’m not posting this because I feel bad and need compassion, quite the contrary! I’m posting this because this is a widespread feeling that needs to be addressed. So we can be proud of aging as we deserve to be!’

She had previously shared the same image on Instagram in July 2021 and wrote a very similar post.

‘Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti-aging. None of this is possible,” she wrote in the caption.

She added: “I don’t want to fight against myself every day for the rest of my life. But I do want to make the best of what I’ve got.’