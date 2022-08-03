Paula Abdul and Amber Midthunder looks chic as they lead stars attending the premiere of Prey in LA

Paula Abdul and Amber Midthunder looked fashionable while attending the premiere of Prey at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 60-year old singer and television personality showed off her toned legs in a stylish short-sleeve tricolor dress, which she paired with white pointed-toe heels.

Meanwhile the 25-year old actress – who leads the fifth installment in the Predator franchise as skilled Comanche Nation warrior Naru – was the epitome of elegance in a high-collar delicate transparent pink floral gown.

Chic ladies: Paula Abdul and Amber Midthunder looked fashionable while attending the premiere of Prey at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday

Abdul accessorized her look with a pair of gold and pearl hoops, a gold bracelet, and a couple of rings on her fingers.

The former American Idol judge wore her voluminous brown tresses in gentle waves, with her bangs framing her face.

As for glam, the Grammy Award winner gently enhanced her already-stunning features by rocking a smokey eye, big eyelashes, and light pink lipstick on her pout.

Enviable pins: The 60-year old singer and television personality showed off her toned legs in a stylish short-sleeve tricolor dress, which she paired with white pointed-toe heels

Close up: Abdul accessorized her look with a pair of gold and pearl hoops, and gently enhanced her already-stunning features by rocking a smokey eye, big eyelashes, and light pink lipstick on her pout

Volume! The former American Idol judge wore her voluminous brown tresses in gentle waves, with her bangs framing her face

Meanwhile Midthunder wore her glossy raven tresses parted on the side, and styled straight for the night, gently falling down her back.

The Santa Fe native – a member of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe – wore a glamorous makeup for the event, highlighting her eyes with a bronze eyeshadow and black eyeliner.

The starlet – who is next set to play the princess of the northern Water Tribe, Yue, in the Avatar: The Last Airbender series – added a touch of bling to her look with a pair of sizable emerald earrings.

Leading lady: Meanwhile the 25-year old actress, and leading lady of the science fiction action film, was the epitome of elegance in a high-collar delicate transparent pink floral gown

Beauty: The starlet – who is next set to play the princess of the northern Water Tribe, Yue, in the Avatar: The Last Airbender series – wore her glossy raven tresses parted on the side, and styled straight for the night, gently falling down her back

Fierce: Midthunder leads the fifth installment in the Predator franchise as skilled Comanche Nation warrior Naru

Dexter: New Blood star Johnny Sequoyah, 19, showed off her toned arms in a black top with a fringe collar, and paired the look with red bell bottom pants.

She rounded out the outfit with black boots, and wore her brown locks parted in the middle and styled into loose waves.

Adding another pop of color to the look was the turquoise ring she sported on her finger.

Trendy: Dexter: New Blood star Johnny Sequoyah, 19, showed off her toned arms in a black top with a fringe collar, and paired the look with red bell bottom pants

Butterflies: The film’s producer Jhane Myers was a bright sight on the red carpet, sporting a multi-colored spaghetti strap dress with a butterfly motif

The film’s producer Jhane Myers was a bright sight on the red carpet, sporting a multi-colored spaghetti strap dress with a butterfly motif.

She paired the outfit with a Louis Vuitton built and open-toe black booties that showed off her neon green pedicure.

Actor and former professional basketball player Dane DiLiegro, 33, who plays the epic role of the Predator in the film, was dapper in a metallic navy suit which he sported over a white T-shirt.

The 6ft 9in Massachusetts native finalized the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Leading man: Actor and former professional basketball player Dane DiLiegro, 33, who plays the epic role of the Predator in the film, was dapper in a metallic navy suit which he sported over a white T-shirt

Handsome gentlemen: Dakota Beavers, who stars as Naru’s brother Taabe in the film, wore a classic black suit, while Jack Quaid – son of stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan – opted for a polka dot navy shirt and a grey suit

Casual cool: Another one of the film’s stars Stormee Kipp was casual cool in a grey top, black pants, and trendy tricolor boots

Dakota Beavers, who stars as Naru’s brother Taabe in the film, wore a classic black suit and sported his glossy raven hair in a half-up/half-down look, while Jack Quaid, 30 – son of stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan – opted for a polka dot navy shirt and a grey suit.

Another one of the film’s stars Stormee Kipp was casual cool in a grey top, black pants, and trendy tricolor boots.

Disney Channel star Garrett Clayton, 31, wore a vivid red tank top with a glitter lips motif, which he paired with black pants. He also accessorized with a cuban chain link bracelet and a matching pearl bracelet.

Nosferatu star Doug Jones, 62, was elegant in a navy jacket, gold tie, and tan pants.

Vivid: Disney Channel star Garrett Clayton, 31, wore a vivid red tank top with a glitter lips motif, which he paired with black pants. he also accessorized with a cuban chain link bracelet and a matching pearl bracelet

Elegant gent: Nosferatu star Doug Jones, 62, was elegant in a navy jacket, gold tie, and tan pants

During the event DiLiegro, Beavers, Midthunder, and Kipp were seen posing with Canadian actress and First Nations activist for Aboriginal Canadians and the other Indigenous peoples of the Americas Michelle Thrush, who looked spectacular in a bright pink sequin dress.

The cast and crew also snapped a photo with President of 20th Century Studios Steve Asbell, the film’s director Dan Trachtenberg, and executive producer Ben Rosenblatt.

Prey comes more than three decades after the original Predator film hit theaters. The upcoming film was unveiled during Disney+ Day and will be a direct prequel to 1987’s Predator that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role.

Strike a pose: DiLiegro, Beavers, Midthunder, and Kipp were seen posing with Canadian actress and First Nations activist for Aboriginal Canadians and the other Indigenous peoples of the Americas Michelle Thrush (second from right)

All together: The cast and crew also snapped a photo with President of 20th Century Studios Steve Asbell (fourth from left) the film’s director Dan Trachtenberg (middle, back row) and executive producer Ben Rosenblatt (fourth from right)

Set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation, the storyline follows Naru as she fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

Trachtenberg, who’s best known for helming the science fiction psychological thriller film 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), is at the helm of the movie, which was written by Patrick Aison.

Predator had three direct sequels Predator 2 (1990), Predators (2010) and The Predator (2018), and spawned a media franchise that includes an array of comics, books, and video games, as well as the Alien Vs. Predator films, which has a cross over with the alien monster in Ridley Scott’s Alien.

Prey will be released on Hulu on August 5. It will also be made available on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Southeast Asian territories, on Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ in other international territories.