Paul Wesley is seen weeks before marriage split with brunette model gal pal Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley was spotted in New York City with model girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg before announcing the split from his wife Ines de Ramon.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 40, and the beauty, 22, were photographed on August 24 – four weeks before a rep for the actor confirmed the end of his three-year marriage to Ramon.

Wesley was casually cool for the outing, wearing a denim jacket over a gray t-shirt, which he paired with black jeans and white sneakers.

Out and about: Paul Wesley was spotted in New York City with model girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg before announcing his split from wife Ines de Ramon

He completed the look with a few shades of black and a gold watch on his wrist, but then he was not wearing his wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Natalie – who bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor’s estranged wife – showed off her endless legs in a navy blue sundress.

The model completed her look with a pair of gladiator sandals and a gray shoulder bag, and wore her dark brown locks in light waves.

NY walk: The Vampire Diaries alum, 40, and the beauty, 22, were photographed on August 24 – four weeks before a rep for the actor confirmed the end of his marriage

The romance between Wesley and Ramon is officially coming to an end, while a representative for the actor confirmed the couple’s split earlier on Monday.

The actor and 29-year-old jewelry professional were first linked in 2018 and said a year later in 2019, “Yeah, I do too.”

Wesley was previously married to fellow actress Torrey DeVitto, from 2011 until their divorce in 2013.

Sudden split: Wesley officially announced his split from Ines, 29, on Monday, after three years together; Pictured in 2019

A representative of the Hollywood actor confirmed the news that the two had made the decision to go their separate ways.

“The decision to break up is mutual and took place five months ago. They are asking for privacy at the moment,” the representative said People.

Earlier last August in August, Paul was spotted at the Brothers Bond Bourbon event in New York City, but his wedding ring was found to be missing. We weekly.

The actor also appeared at the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center earlier this month in September with his Vampire Diaries co-star, Ian Somerhalder. Paul was again pictured without a wedding ring.

‘Mutual’ decision: Actor’s rep said their split was ‘mutual and happened five months ago’

Privacy: Paul’s rep explained that both the Hollywood actor and Ines wish for “privacy” after announcing their split; seen together in 2019

Paul and Ines were first linked when they were spotted holding hands in 2018 after enjoying a romantic dinner together.

A month later, the two confirmed their budding relationship on Instagram. They chose to keep their romance private and kept the news of their February 2019 marriage on the back burner.

The couple was pictured in 2019 wearing wedding rings, sparking speculation.

Vampire Diaries protagonist Nina Dobrev confirmed that Paul was married to Ines during an interview on the Modified podcast direction in June of the same year, according to People.

She explained that she is good friends with Paul and Ines. ‘We go out a lot. We are really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

Three years married: the actor and jewelry professional quietly tied the knot in February 2019; seen in 2019

The Peaceful Warrior actor was previously married to actress and fellow Vampire Diaries star, Torrey DeVitto.

The two started dating in 2007 after crossing paths and working on the movie Killer Movie. After dating for nearly four years, they tied the knot in 2011 and divorced shortly after two years later.

Despite his divorce from Ines, Paul has continued to work closely with Ian Somerhalder after officially launching their own whiskey called Brother’s Bond Bourbon in 2021.

Marriage Confirmation: Nina Dobrev, who is close friends with Paul and Ines, confirmed that the two tied the knot during a podcast interview in June 2019; Nina, Shaun White, Paul and Ines in the picture together

“The 80 proof is the bourbon that is our flagship, and it’s done so well and we’re proud of it,” said Paul Us Weekly during a joint interview with Ian last month in August.

“But we have this wonderful cask strength bourbon that just came out that is uncut, unfiltered, straight from the cask in its purest form,” he added.

Ian also chimed in, stating, “And it’s something we created for us from scratch. So unlike the Vampire Diaries, which is our show, but we were hired for that show. This is our baby. If Ian and I had a baby, this is our baby.’

Paul was also cast to play the character of James T. Kirk in season two of the Paramount+ series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.