Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker takes a romantic stroll with her husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker was all smiles when she spent the afternoon strolling with her husband Louis Thornton-Allan in Manhattan earlier Monday.

The 23-year-old model and actor, 24, were spotted walking their adorable dog through the Big Apple together

Meadow, the only daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married her husband in 2021 during a destination wedding in the Dominican Republic.

Romantic getaway: Meadow Walker, 23, and her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, 24, were spotted out for a walk with their dog on Monday

The talented beauty made her look stylishly casual for a short getaway over the holiday weekend.

She wore classic blue jeans and a gray long-sleeved hoodie to stay comfortable.

Meadow donned a pair of flat blue and green shoes to make walking through the busy city easy and simple.

A black shoulder bag slung over her shoulder to hold a few important items she needed during the relaxing excursion.

Adorable: The model’s husband was pictured giving her a quick and loving kiss on the side of the forehead during their walk in the big apple

Paul Walker’s daughter kept her black hair parted in the middle and let the ends slide over her shoulders in an elegant bob. Meadow wore little to no makeup to keep her looking simple for the Labor Day holiday.

In an interview with Fashionthe social media influencer, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, stated: “I don’t wear any makeup at all, except when I’m shooting something.”

The star added: ‘I like curling my lashes and buffing my brows with a clear gel, but otherwise makeup is not part of my everyday life. For me personally, I feel more confident when I don’t wear makeup.’

Her husband, Louis, also matched his wife’s casual ensemble, which included gray sweatpants and a colorful jacket in shades of purple and blue. He slipped into flat sandals for the walk.

So in love! After he gave her a kiss, the two lovebirds looked at each other lovingly and with big smiles on their faces

Happy: Meadow and Louis got engaged in August 2021 and tied the knot three months later in October in the Dominican Republic

As they walked the streets of Manhattan with their Goldendoodles, the happy couple could be seen smiling at each other as they engaged in engaging conversations.

At one point, Louis turned lovingly to Meadow and gave her a quick kiss on the side of her forehead.

The couple officially got engaged in August 2021 and three months later she said “I do” in an intimate ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel, walked Meadow down the aisle. The actor is also her godfather and the two remain very close.

Support: Meadow recently attended a wedding in Los Angeles on Saturday and was pictured with her godfather, Vin Diesel, and singer Ludacris

Talented: The beauty not only has a huge following on social media, but has also collaborated with luxury brands such as Givenchy; pictured in 2021 in New York City

During an interview with Additional TVVin talked about his relationship with Meadow since Paul’s tragic death almost 10 years ago in 2013 as a result of a car accident.

“She takes good care of me, to be honest,” the actor said. “She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me a Happy Father’s Day… I feel very protective.”

A well close to the model opened up to Us Weeklyand said, “Meadow considers Vin and his kids like family and will talk to them on days when she’s struggling, and she’s got their backbones too.”

Meadow took over her father’s charitable organization, The Paul Walker Foundation, which also gives scholarships to marine biologists.

Father and daughter: Meadow will post photos of herself with her late father in memory of him on social media