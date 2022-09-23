Paul Scholes was close to TEARS when Man United were pipped to the 2011-12 title by Man City

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed he was close to tears after the club were dramatically pipped to the Premier League title by rivals Manchester City in the 2011-12 season.

Sergio Aguero fired in a last-gasp stoppage-time winner against QPR in one of the most iconic moments in top-flight history to ensure City won their first ever league crown, with United’s 1-0 win over Sunderland not enough to bring home the trophy. .

United’s players looked grim on the pitch at the Stadium of Light knowing their efforts were for naught despite Wayne Rooney’s strike putting them top of the table – with City 2-1 down – before Edin Dzeko equalized for the Citizens and Aguero crushed United’s hearts. .

Paul Scholes has admitted he was close to tears when Man City beat United to the title in 2012

Sergio Aguero’s dramatic stoppage time winner over QPR ensured the title would go to the Etihad in one of the most iconic moments in top flight history

Talking to old teammate Gary Neville further Overlap Xtracourtesy of SkyBet, he said: ‘I almost cried. It made it worse because City, playing QPR, just didn’t think it would be a problem. We went to Sunderland and thought it didn’t matter.’

Man United ended their game at Sunderland and were unable to celebrate as they awaited the result of City’s game – which was heading into added time.

– We didn’t think we had won the league [at full-time],’ Scholes added. “You don’t think like that, do you?”

Scholes – who played 718 times for United and won 11 Premier League titles – played in a host of fierce derbies during his time as a Red Devil, including against bitter rivals Liverpool. But he claims he always felt the games against City were more significant and saw them as bigger rivals.

The Red Devils were devastated after doing their bit by beating Sunderland 1-0

United were stunned by the late run from rivals City in a moment that has stuck with many of their senior players that day

– All I knew growing up was that you’re either a City fan or a United fan, so that’s probably why [the City games felt bigger].

“Liverpool was a big game but City was always one for me.”

Also relating to the overlap, Scholes revealed that his famous Champions League strike against Barcelona in the 2008 Champions League semi-final was actually a botched strike.

He replied: ‘It was a mistake. It was a mistake, it came off the outside of my foot.

Scholes admitted his ‘most important’ goal against Barcelona in 2008 was a ‘mistake’

‘If you try to hit it like that with a bit of a fade, it has to go off the post and then into the corner.

‘I was thinking of just hitting the target to be honest with you. When it goes towards the goalkeeper and that way [swerving to the right]you don’t mean that, no chance.’

Neville appeared shocked by Scholes’ explanation and asked his former team-mate if he would at least admit it was his most important strike.

“That was the main thing, yes,” Scholes acknowledged.