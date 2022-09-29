Paul Scholes slams Manchester United moves for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane

Paul Scholes takes a swipe at Manchester United’s recruiting of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, accusing bosses of letting Erik ten Hag take the ‘blame’ if it doesn’t work out.

The former Manchester United midfielder has previously spoken out about his irritation at the way the club is being run off the pitch and how they are handling recruitment.

United spent more than £211 million on six signings this summer, including winger Antony, midfielder Casemiro and centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

But Scholes, who has appealed to United’s model speak about The Overlap, in collaboration with Sky Betis less than impressed with the decision-making over Sancho and Varane, two players who signed before Ten Hag took over as boss.

Paul Scholes has targeted the £73million signing of Jadon Sancho (right) 12 months ago

Deals for Raphael Varane (left) and Casemiro (right) have also been questioned

“Jadon Sancho was a young player who Manchester United spent a lot of money on, who had not proven himself in the competition. And why would a club like Real Madrid let Varane go?’ Scholes moaned.

“If you looked at him last season, he didn’t look good. I didn’t think it was a great transfer window. Nobody at the club takes responsibility for it.’

Sancho made the switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but only scored five goals from 38 appearances last season. He finished the campaign with just three assists.

The England winger has three goals from the first eight games of 2022-23 but has yet to register an assist.

Sancho came over from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million last summer, but endured a tough season

Varane has become a key roster for Ten Hag, keeping England’s Harry Maguire out of the squad while playing alongside Martinez.

Scholes also remains unconvinced by the signing of 30-year-old defensive midfielder Casemiro, a player he believes may not have been a Ten Hag roster.

“This year, Casemiro was done in two days,” Scholes added.

“I wonder if it was the manager’s signature. A lot of money, a long contract. I think they should appoint someone who is responsible for the recruitment. Ultimately, the manager gets the blame.’

United brought a nightmare to life under Ten Hag with successive defeats to Brighton and then Brentford.

Brentford’s 4-0 mauling exposed many of United’s shortcomings and that performance forced Ten Hag to adapt a more direct style of play, something Scholes was happy about.

Scholes lashes out at the recruitment model because Erik ten Hag is ‘blamed’ by players he has not chosen

“After Brentford’s game he realized he didn’t have the players to play that way, he knew he had to go more direct,” the ex-United midfielder continued.

“Varane, a great player as he has been, is not a great footballer. David De Gea is not a great footballer.

“So play to your strengths, for United it’s the attacking players, and you have to admire the new manager to play that way. I am encouraged with what I have seen so far by Ten Hag. He has changed a lot since the game against Brentford.

‘It was simple: don’t play from behind. Take the ball to your best players. Get Christian Eriksen in midfield, a player who can get balls to the attackers.’