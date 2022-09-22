Paul Scholes says the ‘most important’ goal of his Man United career was a ‘miskick’

Paul Scholes has admitted there was a huge element of luck involved in the ‘most important’ goal of his career.

The former Manchester United midfielder is the latest sports star to appear on Gary Neville’s The overlapand was asked about the best goal he has ever scored.

After initially banking on his spectacular volley against Aston Villa in 2006, Scholes was then asked whether his goal against Barcelona, ​​which sealed United’s place in the Champions League final in 2008, was also in the mix.

Man United legend Paul Scholes spoke to Gary Neville in the latest episode of The Overlap

Scholes admitted his ‘most important’ goal against Barcelona in 2008 was a ‘mistake’

He replied: ‘It was a mistake. It was a miskick, it came off the outside of my foot.’

‘If you try to hit it like that with a bit of a fade, it has to go off the post and then into the corner.

‘I was thinking of just hitting the target to be honest with you. When it goes towards the goalkeeper and that way [swerving to the right]you don’t mean that, no chance.’

Neville appeared shocked by Scholes’ explanation and asked his former team-mate if he would at least admit it was his most important strike.

“That was the main thing, yes,” Scholes acknowledged.

Speaking in Neville’s ‘quickfire question’ section of the episode, Scholes was also asked which young star he expected to become the best player in the world.

Scholes believes Kylian Mbappe is destined to become the best player in the world

Scholes rates Mbappe over Erling Haaland as he feels the Frenchman is more well-rounded

He chose Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland and cited the Frenchman’s overall skills as the difference between the duo.

‘I wanted to go to Mbappe. I think there is more to his game [than Haaland’s]. He’s not just an out-and-out centre-forward, is he?’ Scholes said.

Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester City this season, scoring 14 goals in nine games, while Mbappe has 10 in nine for PSG, but Scholes still gives the edge to the latter.

‘He [Mbappe] can go wide, he can dribble past people, he’s quick, he can play one-twos. Haaland’s f****** great, don’t get me wrong, but he is [just] a goalscorer, right?’ he added.