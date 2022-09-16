Paul Scholes says he was ‘SURPRISED’ by Casemiro’s ‘range of passing’

Paul Scholes has admitted to being surprised by Casemiro’s ability on the ball after the Brazilian put in an impressive technical performance for Manchester United in the Europa League.

Introduced to Scott McTominay at halftime, Casemiro helped United to a convincing 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol to kick-start their European campaign.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Scholes said he felt Casemiro was more of a “[ball] winner’ after watching him play alongside technical maestros Toni Kroos and Luka Modric for several seasons and was pleasantly surprised by his impressive range of passes.

Paul Scholes admitted to being surprised by Casemiro’s ball skills after his impressive performance against Sheriff Tiraspol

He said: ‘He surprised me a little bit with his forward passing, his range of passes.

“I thought he was more of a winner getting the ball back into midfield. Last year it was Kroos and Modric; he has more in his game and showed more range in his play.

Despite the quality he displayed, Scholes believes it will be some time before the former Real Madrid man chases McTominay and breaks into Erik ten Hag’s first team.

The Brazilian was introduced at halftime and impressed in his longest appearance ever

The Dutch manager, who had seen his side win four of their last five games on Thursday evening en route to their clash on Thursday evening, took his established Premier League XI into Moldova with the only change from the win over Arsenal, Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Marcus Rashford. which was enforced due to the latter’s injury.

Ten Hag had heralded changes for United’s defeat to Real Sociedad in the opening round of the Europa League last week, with the Dutchman eager to kick-start their European campaign with a win in Moldova.

‘I thought he’ [Ten Hag] would always choose his Premier League team [against Sheriff]Scholes said.

Scott McTominay has so far managed to hold off Casemiro and keep his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven

“Casemiro, we know the quality he has and he will have to work his way into that team. He did well, just well, last week – he’s smart, he has experience.

“Eventually he will make his way into this team, but he will have to wait a little longer… That is his first game for some time and I think eventually, with the quality he has, he will find himself in the team .’

Meanwhile, United will now only play the game against Manchester City on October 2, after their match against Leeds United this weekend was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With police unable to work due to extensive funeral arrangements, United’s game against Leeds was postponed with a date yet to be confirmed.