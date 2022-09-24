Paul Scholes brands his partnership with Manchester United flop Juan Sebastian Veron a ‘DISASTER’

Paul Scholes has admitted that playing alongside Argentina international Juan Sebastian Veron at Manchester United was ‘a disaster’.

The former England midfielder won 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Champions League trophies during his time at Old Trafford between 1993 and 2013.

The 47-year-old, regarded as a United great, revealed he found it difficult when not paired with a defensive-minded midfielder, with Veron and Anderson named as two players he struggled to play alongside.

Veron joined United in a £28.1million move from Lazio in 2001, at the time the most expensive transfer in English football in history, but he lasted just two seasons at Old Trafford before being sold at a significant loss to Chelsea.

Scholes much preferred lining up alongside the likes of Nicky Butt, Roy Keane and Michael Carrick over the years.

“It didn’t really mean anything to me,” Scholes told his former United team-mate Gary Neville The overlap.

‘I was playing with Nicky [Butt]I played with Roy [Keane] – Michael Carrick. I loved playing with all of them. It wasn’t great playing with people there [were] attacked people i needed someone to play it [defensive] position very well.’

Neville then asked, ‘Someone like Veron, you mean?’

Scholes replied: ‘Yes, me and Veron were a disaster.

‘I think me and Anderson did it once. Just no, it doesn’t work, does it? Just two boys who don’t care about defending don’t know [defensive] place as well.

‘But it worked better with a Michael or a Roy or a Nicky. They were brilliant at playing the position they knew.

‘I didn’t know the position that well, I didn’t play that well in the position as you know.

‘You were always moaning about, ‘stay with your runners’ and stuff like that. [I’d reply] ‘You get them! He runs to you, you can see them, can’t you?’ I had to play with someone who was disciplined.’

Veron went on to have a stellar career after leaving England, winning four trophies at Inter Milan – including another Serie A title – and the Copa Liberatores with Estudiantes.

He continued to play for Argentina until 2010, earning 72 senior caps.