Paul Rudd joins the cast of Only Murders In The Building for season three

Paul Rudd will officially join season three of Hulu’s hit series, Only Murders In The Building.

The 53-year-old talented star made a small cameo appearance, much to the delight of fans, during the season two finale that just premiered on August 23. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor stepped into the shoes of Broadway star, Ben Glenroy, during the final episode of the show’s second season.

Only Murders In The Building features a talented protagonist, including Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

New role: Paul Rudd, 53, will join the cast of Only Murders In The Building during the upcoming season three; pictured in July in San Diego for Comic Con International

Quite the Trio: Only Murders In The Building features a talented protagonist including Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short

After his brief cameo, Variety confirmed that Paul will have an additional appearance in season three of the Hulu show.

Whether he will have a recurring role or not, however, is not yet known.

John Hoffman, the co-creator of the hit mystery series, had exciting words to say about bringing the Ant-Man actor to season three.

“Paul Rudd, after making a promising entry into the world of our show as Ben Glenroy at the end of Season 2, is someone we clearly want to learn more about and see in our upcoming Season 3,” he said in a statement. to the entertainment publication.

Surprise cameo: The talented actor shocked fans when he made a small cameo during the season finale of the mystery series

“He’s an obvious source of many questions to come and, as always with our show, many twists and turns!” John concluded.

Season two followed the trio, who happen to live in the same New York City apartment building, in an attempt to solve Bunny Folger’s murder.

After the killer was revealed at the end of season two, Paul showed his small role in the finale and teased the potential plot of the highly anticipated season three.

The show has received critical acclaim and has received nominations such as an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Busy: In addition to working on season three of Only Murders In The Building, the star will also appear in the Marvel sequel, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023); seen in 2021

Kind words: John Hoffman, co-creator of the Hulu mystery series, stated that Paul, “someone we clearly want to learn more about and see in our upcoming season 3”; seen the cast this year

Paul has a busy upcoming schedule, aside from a new role in Only Murders In The Building, and will be playing characters in the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

The Marvel sequel will premiere next year in 2023 and will be the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise.

When discussing the new movie and its character, Scott Lang, aka the superhero Ant-Man, Weekly entertainmentPaul said, “It’s such a fun role to play.”

“I’ve loved every time I got to play Scott,” he said, adding about the next part, “It’s going to be fun because I think we knew the size of this thing was going to be different.”

Compared to the first two films, the actor emphasized that the third film will be a little different. “This was going to be a whole new thing and it felt like, shooting.”