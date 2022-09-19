Paul Reiser hopes his character will return for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things

Eleven-time Emmy nominee Paul Reiser still doesn’t know if his character Dr. Sam Owens will return for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which will premiere on Netflix between late 2023 and early 2024.

The 66-year-old native New Yorker told e! News on Saturday: ‘I literally don’t know.’

The last time the public saw the Director of the Department of Energy, he was handcuffed in an underground desert base by Lieutenant Colonel Jack Sullivan (Sherman Augustus), who wants to kill Jane “Eleven” Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown).

dr. Owens helped Eleven regain her psychokinetic powers and, if he survives, soldiers like Sullivan will continue to pressure him to reveal that she has returned to the log cabin in the fictional Hawkins, IN.

“The Stranger Things writers’ room tweeted, ‘Hey everyone, send us your thoughts for next season. What would you like to see?’” said Paul.

And I wrote in, ‘Can Dr. Owens live? Would that be possible?’ …I would appreciate if Dr. Owens comes in, like a superhero cape, and saves the day.”

According to IMDb, Reiser will appear in all eight episodes of season five.

The Aliens alum originally joined the ensemble cast of the acclaimedbinge-watching favorite in 2017 for the second season as Dr. Martin Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) replacement at Hawkins Laboratory.

‘When I first met’ [creators Matt & Ross Duffer five] years ago I said, “Am I a good or a bad guy?” Paul recalls.

They say, “We don’t know.” And I said, “You don’t know or you just don’t want to tell me?” They say, “No, we don’t know.” And so they don’t tell me.’

Last month, Reiser was hard at work reprising his role as Detective Jeffrey Friedman on the LA set of Mark Molloy’s four-quel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley starring Eddie Murphy.

Audiences can then see The Boys actor as Step Right Up creator Gordon in Steven Levitan’s (Modern Family) eight-episode comedy series Reboot, which premieres Tuesday on Hulu.

Paul will also be taking his 28-date stand-up comedy tour to the North Iowa Community Auditorium in Mason City next Saturday.

On a personal level, Reiser has two grown sons – Ezra, 27; and Leon, 22 – from his 34-year marriage to clinical psychologist Dr. Paula Ravens.

