Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias has been CHARGED and detained over alleged extortion plot

Mathias Pogba has been charged and detained for an alleged scheme to extort money from his brother and France international Paul Pogba.

Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal conspiracy, judicial sources told Reuters and Agence France-Presse news agencies.

Mathias Pogba’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, said his client is innocent. He told French broadcaster BFMTV: ‘We will challenge this decision.’

Earlier this month, Paris prosecutors opened a judicial inquiry into Paul Pogba’s claims that he was the target of blackmail attempts and threats from an organized gang.

The 29-year-old Juventus midfielder told prosecutors in Paris that he had been the target of blackmail by childhood friends since March and had paid £85,000 (€100,000) to the group in the spring, legal sources told Reuters this month.

Franceinfo radio claimed the group, armed with MI6 assault rifles, demanded £11m (€13m) from the France midfielder for ‘protection services’ stretching back 13 years.

The World Cup winner claims the gang has been threatening him for four months. Threats were carried out in Manchester in April and later around the Italian city of Turin, where Pogba currently plays for Juventus.

The gang is also accused of taking Paul to an apartment in the Paris suburb of Lagny-sur-Marne, where he grew up, at the end of March. There, the gang members accused the 29-year-old of not helping them financially since he became a professional player.

The initial investigations had been handed over to OCLCO, a judicial police unit tasked with investigating organized crime.

The extraordinary saga began last month when Paul’s eldest brother Mathias released a video on social media promising he would soon make a series of ‘big revelations’ about the World Cup winner.

He said during the video: ‘The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, as well as my brother’s fans – and even more the French team and Juventus, my brother’s teammates and his sponsors – deserve to know certain things.

‘To make an informed decision about whether he deserves the public’s admiration, respect and love.

‘Whether he deserves his place in the French team and the honor of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus.

‘If he is a trustworthy person that any player would want to have by their side.’

Shortly after the post was made, the Juventus midfielder released a statement – signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta – admitting that Mathias’ videos were ‘unfortunately no surprise’.

Paul Pogba (left) responded to his brother Mathias’ bizarre videos on social media by revealing he was the target of an £11m blackmail by a gang

The statement read: ‘They (the videos) are in addition to threats and blackmail attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba.’

‘The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comment in relation to the ongoing investigation.’

There was an allegation that Paul Pogba had used a witch doctor to cast a spell on 23-year-old Mbappe, something the Juventus star denies and said was concocted to discredit him.

“All of Paul’s statements, from the hearing at the beginning of August – before my videos – to the response of his lawyers and the responses of his supporters, only aim to drag my name through the mud,” said Mathias Pogba in his latest TikTok video .

“So I ask myself: why rush to confirm that what I had to say was only about witchcraft?

‘Because it would be difficult to talk about the so-called extortion in this case? Wouldn’t it be better to establish that Big Brother is just a jealous, money-grabbing person, ready to do anything to discredit before he speaks? Isn’t that what all false reports in my name are about? No, we don’t accept conspiracies here!’

Paul Pogba will miss two months of playing time for Juventus after undergoing knee surgery, putting his World Cup hopes in jeopardy.

Mathias Pogba, 32, is also a footballer who has been in British football with Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town and Partick Thistle.