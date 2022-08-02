Paul Pogba will NOT have knee surgery in a bid to keep his Qatar World Cup hopes alive

Paul Pogba has decided not to undergo surgery on his knee in hopes of playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Pogba, who officially returned to Juventus this summer after breaking his contract with Manchester United, gave his country a shock when he injured his right knee during training last month during the Serie A giant tour of America.

The 29-year-old midfielder visited a specialist adviser in Lyon on Tuesday and is convinced to avoid surgery and instead undergo five weeks of conservative treatment.

The meniscus problem is expected to sideline him for more than a month, but opting for the fastest recovery option will see him return in the first 10 days of September.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, The five-week conservative treatment of the 2018 World Cup winner includes three in the gym and then the remaining two on the field.

Under the current schedule drawn up by Juventus’ medical staff, Pogba will return for the first international break of the new season, meaning he can therefore focus on returning for the start of the Champions League.

The midfielder sustained the lesion on the lateral meniscus of his right knee while training in Los Angeles more than a week ago.

Within days it was clear that the problem was much more serious than expected and surgery seemed the likely solution.

One option considered was to remove a piece of the meniscus, which would have disabled Pogba for about 40 to 60 days, and the surgery is suitable for younger players and could affect his mobility.

The other option was to suture the lesion, but that would have taken a lengthy four to five months on the sidelines, effectively banning Pogba from the winter showpiece in Qatar.

The news may allay fears that Juventus could be forced to rethink their transfer activities with a midfield void.

They were eager to clear the decks, with Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo poised to leave, having already torn up the contract from new Nice signer Aaron Ramsey.

Chelsea flop Saul Niguez had also reportedly emerged as an option, with his future at Atletico Madrid still unclear.