Paul Pogba ‘was trapped by two men with assault rifles who demanded £11m’

Paul Pogba has reportedly told French authorities about an alleged plot to blackmail him by a gang that dragged him to a Paris apartment in March and demanded £11 million for threatening him with assault rifles.

The 29-year-old, who won the World Cup with France, said the men wanted the money for ‘protection services’ going back 13 years and also followed him to Manchester.

The two gunmen told Pogba that they “discreetly protected” him for a period of more than a decade, including two spells at Manchester United, the last of which ended earlier this year.

Judicial sources in Paris confirmed on Sunday that an investigation has been opened into ‘attempted extortion in an organized gang’.

On Sunday evening, a source close to the case told Franceinfo news channel that “youth friends” are being named as suspects.

It came after his brother Mathias Pogba, who had spells in English football at Wrexham, Crewe and Crawley Town, promised to reveal “explosive” information about his more famous sibling in a bizarre video posted to Twitter shortly after he took to the streets. the platform had come, on Saturday night.

French superstar Paul Pogba (top, second from right) poses for a football match in France in 2019 with brothers Florentin (Pogba’s first left) and Mathias (to his right)

Pogba celebrated winning the World Cup with his brothers and mother, but Mathias has said he will share ‘explosive’ revelations about the former Man United midfielder in a Twitter video

Mathias Pogba said he would share information about his brother in a bizarre video on Twitter

Pogba became United’s club record when he joined the club for a second time in 2016

A judicial source said: “Inspectors from the Central Bureau of the Organized Crime Criminal Police Bureau that he was ambushed by childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles.”

Pogba said the gang wanted €13 million – the equivalent of £11 million – and had been threatening him for four months.

In April acts of intimidation were committed in Manchester, and later around the Italian city of Turin, where Pogba currently plays for Juventus.

The gang also allegedly took Pogba at the end of March to a flat in the Paris suburb of Lagny-sur-Marne, where Pogba grew up.

There, the gang members accused Pogba of not helping them financially since he became a professional player.

During police interrogations, Paul Pogba said he had always been close to his childhood friends and helped them financially when he could.

But in January, he evicted one from his Manchester home after discovering the unidentified man had used Pogba’s credit card to steal €200,000 – the equivalent of £170,000.

Mathias Pogba has insisted he has ‘important things’ to say about PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Paul Pogba was born and raised in Lagny-sur-Marne along with two brothers – Mathias and Florentin, both of whom also play professional football.

Mathias took to social media this weekend to promise “explosive revelations” about his brother.

“The French, English, Italian and Spanish public – in other words the whole world – as well as my brother’s fans, and more so the French team and Juventus, my brother’s team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things. ‘ he said.

To make an informed decision as to whether he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public.

If he deserves his place in the French team and the honor of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus.

“If he’s a trustworthy person, every player deserves to be by his side.”

The 2018 World Cup winner left United for the second time this summer and returned to Juventus

Pogba also addressed his brother’s agent and lawyer, Rafaela Pimenta. Pimenta has taken over Paul Pogba’s career after the death of his former agent, Mino Raiola, in April. Mathias Pogba has doubts about her ability to hold the position.

He stated that he would educate fans and players about “her integrity, her professionalism…her loyalty” so that they could decide if she “deserves to represent them.”

Pogba concluded his video with a reference to Mbappe, stating that he has “important things” to say about the 23-year-old.

“I will tell you very important things about him and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words,” Pogba said of Mbappe. “Everything can be explosive and make a lot of noise.”

Paul Pogba’s lawyers, Yeo Moriba – who is also his mother – and Pimenta have since responded to Mathias’s threats.

“Unfortunately, Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social networks are not a surprise,” they said. “They come on top of threats and organized extortion attempts against Paul Pogba.”

Paul Pogba is married to Bolivian model Maria Zulay Salaues and they have two children together.