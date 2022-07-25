Paul Pogba suffers a ‘torn meniscus’ in his knee and is set to see specialist in pre-season blow

French midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a lesion to the lateral meniscus of his right knee while preparing for Juventus.

Pogba limped off the training ground in Los Angeles and as a result, the former Manchester United star will not be traveling with the Italian side to Dallas as they continue their pre-season tour of the US.

The injury comes just two weeks into his Juve return, and he will now see a specialist to determine if he needs surgery to treat the problem, according to Football Italy.

Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury in pre-season just two weeks after joining Juventus

Official Juventus statement now announces Paul Pogba’s lateral meniscus injury, new medical tests to follow – he will not travel to Dallas with the squad 🇫🇷 #Juventus Juve tries to find solutions for Arthur and Ramsey to open talks with PSG for Leandro Paredes. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

He reportedly didn’t appear to be in too much discomfort after complaining about knee pain, but scans have shown the extent of the damage.

He now faces a race against time to be ready for Juve’s season opener against Sassuolo

A club statement from Juventus read: “Following complaints of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus,” read the club statement.

‘In the next few hours he will have a specialist orthopedic consultation.

“Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas.”

With the Old Lady’s first game of the Serie A season against Sassuolo on August 15 fast approaching, the midfielder is in a race against time to be fit in time.

A usual prognosis for similar injuries is about two to three weeks if surgery is not necessary, but if the specialist decides it is the best course of action, he could be out of action for at least a month.

The Italian giants had planned to take down central midfielders Arthur, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, but with Pogba possibly on the sidelines, plans could change at the Old Lady.

The three central midfielders were not seen as part of Juventus’ long-term tactical strategy after the Frenchman’s free transfer.

A clip shared on Juve’s official Twitter page saw Pogba leap past his defender (above)

The French international then took a daring heel which passed it on to his teammate

Both Ramsey and Rabiot earn wages of about $7 million each year, and Arthur is believed to earn that figure in bonuses, according to Tuttosport.

Juve fans will of course be disappointed with the news, and perhaps even more so given the impressive displays the midfielder pulled off in training.

A clip shared on Juve’s official Twitter page saw Pogba leap past his defender before taking a daring heel and passing it to his teammate.