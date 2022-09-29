Paul Pogba: My second stint at Manchester United did not go the way I wanted

Paul Pogba has insisted it is “no mystery” that his disastrous second spell at Manchester United did not go as he expected after winning just two trophies in six years at Old Trafford.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman closed the curtain on his time at United this summer after turning down the club’s ‘ridiculous’ £300,000-a-week contract offer to extend his stay in the North West.

After returning to Juventus in July, Pogba has taken time to reflect on his second stint at United, where he initially returned with a bang after completing a then world record £89million from his current club.

After winning the Europa League and the Carabao Cup in 2016-17 – his first season back with United – Pogba would fail to add any more silverware to his collection as he was in the red with his last three seasons at the club plagued by injuries.

And the 29-year-old has admitted he had higher expectations for the Premier League side.

“I think and like to say that it is my heart that made the choice to return to Juventus. Maybe it was also the right time to come back here,” Pogba . said GQ Italy.

“The last three years in Manchester, also conditioned by injuries, didn’t go the way I wanted, it’s no mystery.

“Juventus came out of two years not winning the Scudetto. It was a good challenge for both of us, and maybe it was the right time to come together and try to take back our rightful place: me and Juventus.

‘In my heart I know that this sweater is very special. It takes my best out. We have built a good history with this team, which I have never forgotten, even when I left.

“Coming back here is always a reason for me to push even harder, to push myself to do well. I’ve never doubted that I belong here.’

Pogba is yet to play for Juventus on his return after suffering another injury that initially saw him avoid surgery before undergoing surgery on his knee earlier this month.

He wasn’t due to return until November, a matter of days before the World Cup in Qatar kicks off, but now wants to return for Juventus’s Champions League game against Benfica on October 25, the newspaper reported. Tuttosport earlier this week.

Pogba has spent most of his time in the pool and gym during the early stages of his rehabilitation, but is expected to transition to on-field exercises soon.

It is clear that the next 10 days will be crucial in determining whether the midfielder can realistically meet his goal of playing in October.

The match against Benfica could potentially be a crucial one as Juventus are looking to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League one way or another.

The Old Lady has lost their first two group matches, leaving them six points behind PSG and Benfica, but wins in their double-header against Maccabi Haifa could set a tantalizing clash with the Portuguese side.

Meanwhile, Pogba’s World Cup hopes seemed to be hanging by a thread when he first suffered the serious injury, and Didier Deschamps recently claimed he wouldn’t include the former Manchester United star in his roster if he wasn’t fully fit.

“He doesn’t come just because he’s a ‘framework,'” Deschamps told reporters. “If he hasn’t played before and isn’t in top form, there’s no point. He doesn’t want it himself.’

Pogba may now be given an extra few weeks to prove his fitness, which could be enough to book his plane ticket as Les Bleus look to defend their crown after beating Croatia in the final four years ago.

Pogba’s final months at United were also marred by an extraordinary off-field incident in which Pogba claims to have been the victim of an alleged racketeering attempt in which he was held at gunpoint.

The incident allegedly took place on March 19 in the suburbs of Paris, and Pogba reportedly paid the blackmailers £85,000 despite demanding £11 million from him.

Pogba’s brother, Mathias, has subsequently been charged with his alleged involvement in the extortion plot and is currently being held by police.

Four other men, believed to be his accomplices, have also been formally investigated for racketeering and criminal association.