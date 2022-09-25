Paul Pogba ‘is ahead of schedule and wants to return for Juventus next month’

Paul Pogba is ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery and hopes to play for Juventus next month as he looks to strengthen his chances of making France’s World Cup squad, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has been out of action since the end of July and, after initially trying to avoid surgery, underwent surgery earlier this month.

He was not expected to return until November, a matter of days before the World Cup in Qatar gets underway, but he now wants to return for Juventus’ Champions League game against Benfica on October 25, as reported by Tuttosport.

Paul Pogba wants to return to action for Juventus against Benfica next month

Pogba’s return would be a huge boost for Massimiliano Allegri after his side’s disastrous start to their Champions League group stage

Pogba has largely been working in the swimming pool and gym in the early stages of his rehabilitation, but is expected to transition to on-pitch training before long.

It is understood that the next 10 days will be crucial to whether the midfielder can realistically achieve his goal of playing in October.

The match against Benfica could potentially be a decisive match as Juventus look to somehow make it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

The Old Lady have lost their opening two group games, leaving them six points behind PSG and Benfica, but wins in their double-header against Maccabi Haifa could set up a mouth-watering clash with the Portuguese side.

Didier Deschamps would be happy to see Pogba return to fitness, having previously claimed that he will not select the midfielder purely on the basis of his reputation

Meanwhile, Pogba’s World Cup hopes appeared to be hanging in the balance once he picked up the serious injury, with Didier Deschamps recently claiming he would not include the former Manchester United star in his squad if he was not fully in shape.

“He’s not coming just because he’s a ‘frame’,” Deschamps told reporters.

‘If he hasn’t played before and isn’t in top form, it’s useless. He doesn’t want it himself’.

Pogba may now be given an extra few weeks to prove his fitness, which could be enough to book his ticket on the plane as Les Bleus look to defend their crown after beating Croatia in the final four years ago.