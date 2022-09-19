Paul Pogba describes the moment he was held at gunpoint in alleged extortion attempt

Paul Pogba has claimed in his police statement that he agreed to pay two gunmen after being detained during an alleged extortion attempt, according to reports.

The incident is believed to have taken place on March 19 in the suburbs of Paris, and it has been reported that Pogba paid £85,000 to the extortionists, despite them demanding £11m. pound of him.

Pogba’s brother, Mathias, has subsequently been charged for his alleged involvement in the blackmail scheme and is currently in police custody.

Four other men believed to be his accomplices have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association.

Describing what went through his mind when he came face to face with the gunmen, Pogba told police via Le Monde: ‘I was scared. The two guys pointed their guns at me. So when I had been held up like that, threatened, I told them I would pay.’

Pogba’s ordeal came to light last month when his brother Mathias threatened to share ‘explosive’ revelations about the former Manchester United star with the public.

The Juventus midfielder responded by revealing he was not surprised by Mathias’ threat as he revealed he had been held hostage by men with assault rifles as part of a long-running blackmail plot involving his brother.

Mathias denied the accusations from his brother and called him ‘a coward, traitor and hypocrite’.

He also claimed Pogba had met with a witch doctor to cast a spell on his international team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Pogba has denied this claim and Mbappe has since spoken out about the accusation.

“Today I prefer to take my teammate’s word for it,” he said earlier this month.

‘It’s his word against his brother’s word, I’ll believe my teammate.’

Reports in France have now claimed that Pogba is under police protection in Italy following the alleged blackmail attempt.

The 29-year-old is currently sidelined after knee surgery and is aiming to return in time for the World Cup, which gets underway in November in Qatar.