Paul Pogba believes Sir Alex Ferguson would succeed in the modern game

Paul Pogba believes legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson would be successful in the modern era, but only if he had a similar group of players and staff to his time at Old Trafford.

Pogba infamously fell out with Ferguson during his first spell at United, leading to the French midfielder leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of his contract to join Juventus in 2012.

He was frustrated by a lack of playing time with the Red Devils, while there was also a bitter contract breach between his agent, Mino Raiola, and Ferguson.

After Pogba’s departure, the United boss accused him of disrespecting the club, further fueling the bad blood between the two.

Ferguson had said in 2012: ‘It’s disappointing. Honestly, I don’t think he showed us any respect. I am very glad if they do [footballers] keep it up, they can probably do better away from us.”

After four successful years with the Italian giants, Pogba returned to Old Trafford for a then-world record £89.3 million before departing again in the summer to rejoin The Old Lady.

And reflecting on his former boss, Pogba outlined the kind of manager Ferguson would like to play under.

“He didn’t do it, it wasn’t the coach like you see now with Pep Guardiola who talks more,” he said Field of stories.

‘No, he wasn’t like that. I think he had the staff and the players so he didn’t have to.’

Asked if his former opponent – who won 38 trophies during his storied 27-year run at the helm – would succeed in the modern game, Pogba added: “If he has the staff and the people and players (as he did ), Yes .’

The 29-year-old also spoke of former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club acrimoniously after his explosive and controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo is expected to join Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian side, but when he thinks about playing alongside him as his team-mate, Pogba heaped praise on the 37-year-old and his attitude.

He said: “Ronaldo’s discipline was incredible – I’ve never seen this before.

‘The discipline is on a different level. I see professional players, a lot of players, they are very professional, they come early, they all recover and things like that.

“But someone who’s been there every day and doesn’t stop, that’s Cristiano.

‘Every day! Some days you think: I’m ok! But he doesn’t miss a day. His discipline to do it every day – this is something.’

United returned to action last Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup before taking on Nottingham Forest in their first Premier League game since the World Cup on December 27.