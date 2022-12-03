Paul Pogba, an injured man, celebrates at Miami art week together with his wife Zulay as France heads into World Cup last-16

<!–

Paul Pogba has been photographed enjoying himself in Miami as his French teammates prepare to move into the last 16 of the World Cup.

The Juventus star will miss the World Cup in Qatar with a serious knee injury that has ruled him out of the tournament, so it would be understandable that he was looking for a distraction.

And Pogba was photographed sporting some eye-catching fashion choices with his wife Zulay, 29, during Miami Art Week.

Paul Pogba was photographed enjoying himself in Miami as France prepare for the World Cup final-16

Les Bleus (above) enter the Qatar tournament without Pogba, who has a knee injury

Attending a swanky event at Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel in Florida, USA, on Friday, the 29-year-old central midfielder posed head-to-toe in bright blue, sporting a loose-fitting shirt and pants and a silver chain that completed his outfit.

On the same day, Paul and Zulay left the Swan Restaurant in Miami with a smile, while Paul wore a white cardigan and an open pink and green shirt with a zebra print pattern.

Zulay grinned in sunglasses and a dress, also with hot pink and dark green as part of the design.

And Pogba showed off some eye-catching fashion choices along with wife Zulay (second from left)

Pogba, who played for Manchester United from 2016 to 2022, returned to Juventus on a free transfer this summer – six years after moving to Old Trafford for £89 million, the eighth biggest transfer of all time.

The 91-cap international was a talismanic figure in the team that won the last World Cup four years ago, scoring in the final as Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2.

In the group stage in Qatar, Didier Deschamps’ side defeated Australia 4–1 and Denmark 2–1 before losing 2–1 to Tunisia having already qualified. They will play against Poland in the last 16 at 3 p.m. on Sunday and can meet England in the quarter-finals.